Pangea’s Board of Directors appoints two new Independent Directors

According to the statement from Pangea Onc to BME Growth, Jesús Tejel Giménez, member of the company’s board of directors and of the Audit and Control Committee, resigns for personal reasons that prevent him from serving as director.

Likewise, Pangea announces the new appointments of the company’s board of directors with Miquel Angel Bonachera Sierra Y Ramón Raventós Basagoiti like new independent directors Pangea Oncology.

For his part, Miquel Ángel Bonachera has a degree in Biochemistry from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), an MBA from ESADE Business & Law School and a Senior Business Management Program (PADE) from IESE Business School. He is also the executive director of AB-Biotics, SA, co-founder and member of the board of directors of AbilityPharma, co-founder and member of the board of directors of Sevibe Cells, SL, as well as a member of the board of directors Inveready.

Ramón Raventós has a law degree from Pompeu Fabra University and an Executive Program in Business Management and Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business (USA). He began his professional career as a Risk Analyst for the Banco Central Hispano and has worked in the listed Picking Pack and Volkswagen-Audi Spain. With the acquisition of the Parxet winery, he started Marqués de Alella (later renamed Raventós de Alella) and Tionio, under the company of which he is co-founder, Gleva Cellars, and later, the Portal del Montsant wineries, Mont- Ferrant, Titiana and Basagoiti. He also led the merger of Gleva Cellars with the historic Codorníu saga and assumed the general management of the Raventós Codorníu group.

In addition to these two new appointments, Orensanas Heritage Investments, whose natural person representative is Camilo López Vázquez, as well as Serpis Industrial Investments, whose natural person representative is Carolina Pascual Bernabéu, as new proprietary directors Pangea Oncology.

Following the new additions and recent changes, the Pangea Board of Directors it is composed as follows:

President: Topgenetics, SL (whose natural person representative is Mr. Rafael Rosell

Coast).

Vice president: Biolifepat, SL (whose natural person representative is Mr. Santiago

Ramón y Cajal Agüeras).

Vowels:

GrupoPikolín, SL (whose natural person representative is Mr. Luis Barcelona Escartín).

Maectorax, SL (whose natural person representative is Mr. José Maestre Alcácer).

Javier Rivela Rodríguez (CEO of the Company).

Rafael López-Diéguez Gamoneda.

Miquel Ángel Bonachera Sierra.

Ramón Raventós Basagoiti.

Inversiones Orensanas de Patrimonio, SL (whose designated natural person representative is Mr. Camilo López Vázquez).

Inversiones Industriales Serpis, SL (whose designated natural person representative is Ms. Carolina Pascual Bernabéu).

Non-director Secretary: Mr. Juan Bezares Susín.