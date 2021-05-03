Pangea manages to reduce its losses by 63% in 2020, to 1.79 million

Pangea manages to reduce its losses by 63%, to 1.79 million

In presenting its 2020 results, Pangea has highlighted that the different waves of the COVID19 pandemic have had a diverse impact during the course of the year on various activity indicators, with an increase in oncology visits of 16.4% until 30,250.

On the other hand, clinical trials opened at the end of the first half of the year increased by 10% to 88. The COVID samples carried out stood at 15,791. The pandemic also impacts the evolution of surgical activity (-27.3%), and the number of oncological samples processed (-18.1% to 3,342).

During 2020, the company has generated record contracts in the provision of services to the pharmaceutical industry, with special relevance in the contracts related to oncology with Roche and Turning Point Therapeutics, and with In3Bio (COVID19). At the end of this report, Pangea has more than 4.5 million contracts pending execution.

Consolidated revenues organically increased by 23.6% to 4.1 million

Gross margin increased 17.8% to 2,839 million (69.2% gross margin compared to 72.6% in 2019), a 3.4 pp reduction in margin derived from the revenue mix with greater relative weight in tests with a lower contribution margin (COVID19 diagnosis).

Total costs and capex increased by 14.8% to 5.419 million, of which investments in R&D have been reduced by 5.1% to 2,077 million. The strategic focus of R&D on Liquid Biopsy and In Vitro Biomarker Discovery Tools, which are already used in the execution of contracts with the pharmaceutical industry, is maintained.

Even taking into account the change of mix towards tests with a lower contribution (COVID19 and clinical follow-up visits) against income from high-margin tests (surgery and cancer diagnosis), the increase in income has allowed to maintain EBITDA levels similar to those of 2019, with a slight reduction from 3.3% to 0.757 million (compared to 0.784), but with a reduction of 6 pp in the margin on sales (from 24% in 2019 to 18% in 2020).

Read more

The net result stands at -1,794 million, which represents a reduction of 62.9% in the net loss compared to 2019. This result is mainly derived from the amortization of R&D assets for an amount of 2,409 million.

In 2019 there was an impairment of drug development assets (CRT) amounting to 2,497 million. Even removing this one-off, the reduction in net loss would be 23.4%

The net worth increases by 3% to 7,697 million, As a result of the net result for the year and the capital increase for compensation of credits of the reference investor carried out at the end of 2020.

Treasury and short-term financial investments stood at 1,410 million, 7.8% lower at the close of the 2019 balance sheet. Adjusted net financial debt stands at 3,433 million.

Pangea results table in 2020

At the date of issuance of results Pangea has 3 active programs and 2 applications for publicly funded programs (related to EU programs with a non-reimbursable grant component).

In the financial year 2020, the company has received a grant of € 238 thousand in non-refundable funds from the EU within the Eurostars Program, for the development of the Pre-Clinical Platform for the Discovery of Biomarkers in Immuno-Oncology based on Liquid Biopsy.

Pangea Goals in 2021

In presenting your results, Pangea has also highlighted the 2021 goals, Among those who stand out, the substantial increase in the contractual portfolio with pharmaceutical clients, agreements for the distribution of diagnostic tests in Liquid Biopsy with laboratories, and new agreements with Diagnostic companies; the increase in the technological portfolio of services, incorporating value-added tests from third parties, and the significant increase in the volume of patients, with the recovery in the second half of 2021 of the pre-pandemic contribution margins.

Likewise, the company marks the gradual reduction in Investments in R + D + i in absolute and relative values ​​over sales below 50%, maintaining the focus on diagnostic tools in Liquid Biopsy financed with programs of the Public Administrations, and in generation of new models of Biomarkers (In Vitro) for the generation of new contracts with the pharmaceutical industry.

Among the objectives, Pangea also includes the analysis and execution of inorganic growth, both in the field of care and in the implementation of technologies in precision oncology. Also, the substantial increase in EBITDA in the full year, through the recovery of pre-pandemic EBITDA levels with special weight in the second half of 2021.

These goals are part of the national immunization consensus at the end of summer.