The panga It is a fish whose characteristics do not make it precisely favorable for human well-being. If you want to know why panga deserves cautious consumption, the following information we have prepared will be useful for you.

High concentration of mercury

The portal Mundo Deportivo de España, indicates that the panga has a mercury concentration higher than most fish, which was discovered by a team of researchers who analyzed some superficial samples of this fish.

In certain samples, the researchers found that mercury concentration ranged from 0.51 to 0.69 milligrams per kilo, which represents a huge amount of mercury in a food.

Despite this high concentration of mercury in the panga, this fish will not have negative effects on your health if you consume it from time to time, since an occasional consumption would not give mercury the opportunity to harm the body.

Panga production

Photo: Pixabay

The main panga production area in the world occurs under conditions of captivity established in the Mekong river, one of the most polluted rivers in the world, reason why panga is in continuous contact with toxic agents.

On the other hand, the conditions of captivity generate that the specimens of panga share reduced spaces in which there are interaction with food waste and feces, which further increases its toxicity.

Although the authorities offer the pertinent guarantees regarding the sanitary control of pangas, some commercial establishments have stopped offering this fish to protect its clientele.

In conclusion, the consumption of pangasius is not advisableBut it should not be a cause for concern considering that there are many other types of fish that you can include in your regular diet and that can supply their nutritional contribution.

