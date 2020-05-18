Milan, May 2020

Photo: Authentic Panerai x Copy / DINO

Recognized for its iconic design and watches that are sophisticated creations, the Florentine watchmaking Panerai announces extensive action against third parties who manufacture and distribute counterfeit products in markets around the world. The court’s decision in favor of Panerai is illustrative of Maison’s consistent effort to protect the intellectual property of its watches, thereby providing more support for the added value in its brand.

The court’s decision sets precedents to protect Panerai’s iconic collections going forward, allowing the factory to deepen its commitment to take action against offenders globally.

Panerai was able to sue Awsky and its owner, claiming they were making and distributing unauthorized copies of the brand’s iconic watches.

The decision was rendered by the Guangdong District People’s Court Shenzhen Luohu in October 2019 and confirmed on April 13, 2020, the lawsuit of which started in 2016 when Panerai filed a lawsuit against this counterfeit watch maker.

Initially, Awsky agreed to stop the infringement and apparently the matter had been resolved. However, later, they returned to betray the agreement which forced Panerai to act again. The court ordered the defendants to stop selling offenders immediately, as well as being required to compensate Panerai for trademark infringement.

“Like many successful brands, Panerai also encounters unscrupulous companies and individuals who illegally and unfairly exploit our strong reputation when trying to copy our watches. Our products are our heroes and the defense of our loyal customers added to the value of the brand and its Design assets are of paramount importance to us.

Panerai has an active and long-lasting strategy for its Intellectual Property (IP) assets worldwide and has the resources and experience to enforce your rights against infringers. We will do this frequently and consistently, monitoring offenders online and offline, tracking them to take decisive action against them, “says Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué.

Awsky’s case was a significant target: they sold 48 different similar Panerai models in at least 16 online stores and visibly made significant investments to promote these fake products. “In this case we use 3D trademarks to protect the design

of our products and so we were able to obtain a favorable court decision against Awsky and we were very satisfied with the result and we will use this precedent to further intensify our efforts and intolerance against offenders “, says resolute Pontroué.

As an integral brand of the luxury brand conglomerate, Richemont, Panerai is well known for its iconic design and distinctive details of its watches: a sturdy case that displays luminescence in numbers and indexes through overlapping plates that brings impressive underwater visibility to the dial beyond the patent for the crown protection bridge that was originally created to meet the needs of the Italian Navy.

Website: http://www.panerai.com

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

