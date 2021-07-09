Panel calls on G20 to find $ 75 billion to avoid next pandemic

By Gavin Jones

VENICE, Jul 9 (.) – COVID-19 is likely just a precursor to increasingly dangerous pandemics in the future, and governments need to find $ 75 billion over the next five years to prepare, a group of experts said on Friday. to the finance ministers of the Group of 20 rich countries.

In a report to the G20 meeting in Venice, the group said the $ 15 billion a year investment it recommended was double current spending, but was “negligible” compared to the costs of another major outbreak of a new contagious disease.

“The economic arguments in favor of these additional investments are overwhelming,” said former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who co-chaired the 23-member panel along with the head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the former minister. of Finance of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Summers told . in an interview that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the implementation of his recommendations and that “we will not be reluctant to speak out” if they are not implemented. “Spending tens of billions of dollars could save tens of billions,” he added.

To fill the “big gaps” in pandemic preparedness, the group identified four main areas of action: infectious disease surveillance, the strength of national health systems, the supply and delivery of vaccines and other drugs, and global governance.

The report, entitled “Global deal for a pandemic age”, called for the creation of a Global Fund for Health Threats of 10 billion dollars a year, in addition to 5 billion dollars to reinforce the World Health Organization and create specific pandemic services at the World Bank and multilateral development banks.

In addition, low- and middle-income countries would have to add about 1% of gross domestic product to public spending on health over the next five years, according to the report.

“Achieving security from pandemics will require a basic change in thinking about international cooperation,” Shanmugaratnam said. “It is the last case of national interest and international solidarity at the same time.”

The panel was created in January and includes prominent names such as the former president of the European Central Bank, Jean-Claude Trichet, Ana Botín, executive president of the Santander group, and Guntram Wolff, director of the Bruegel think tank.

The G20, chaired this year by Italy, will study the recommendations on the eve of a joint meeting of ministers of the economy and health in October.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)