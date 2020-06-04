Pandora has made a business decision with what will now sell jewelry made with silver and recycled gold.

Fashion consumer trends are increasingly adopting sustainable products that have become a benchmark of great value in the market, especially at this time when a crisis is underway that is rethinking consumption in the world.

Pandora’s new sustainable strategy

Pandora, which is one of the largest jewelry firms in the world, has announced that it will stop patenting recently mined gold and silver in its jewelry design and will only use recycled metals.

The announcement is part of a new policy that will begin in 2025 and follows a trend that some small jewelers have begun to implement, using precious stones and materials such as recycled gold and plant.

Many of these recycled materials are obtained from electrical waste, since the circuits of these products use gold in their design, in addition to the fact that there is a large market for the sale of jewelry whose metals melt, while the precious stones are unraveled, to be used in other accessories.

With this measure that begins in 2025, the brand seeks to improve its sustainable strategy with which it has become an option for investors, who find brands in this category a key opportunity.

Information from a manager of the brand warned this Tuesday that the new design strategy of its jewelry will not have an impact on the cost of the pieces, so it seeks to convert to the categories whose pieces will not decrease in quality, only change the raw material that they are with. elaborate.

An executive of the brand has warned that the quality of the materials is as good as that used by recently extracted materials, so it seeks to strengthen a trend of sustainable jewelry brands.

Among the brand’s warnings, the strategy of using recycled metals will reduce carbon emissions by two thirds for silver and more than 99 percent in gold, less waste in water and the adoption of ethical practices.

Sustainability has become a key guideline in the fashion and accessories market, which determines a greater adoption of sustainable practices through which better work benchmarks can be established.

