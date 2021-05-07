Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry maker, announces that it will no longer use mined diamonds

The world’s largest jewelry manufacturing company, Pandora, will now use only lab-made diamonds. This change was made by the company, in large part, as part of an increasingly constant request from customers.

Copenhagen-based Pandora announced its first collection created only with diamonds that were made in laboratories. Another objective of this change is to make jewelry cheaper so that it is available to a larger audience., in addition to being more sustainable.

The collection will launch first in the UK and is expected to expand globally in 2022.

“They are as much a symbol of innovation and progress as they are of lasting beauty, and they are a testament to our ambitious and current sustainability agenda. Diamonds are not just forever, but for everyone, ”Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik said, according to CBS News, referring to diamonds that are made in labs.

Lacik also added that synthetic diamonds can be made for as little as a third of what it costs to get them out of the ground.

According to Pandora, lab-created diamonds are outpacing industry mined diamonds. The company also said that they have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics, and are classified according to the same standards known as the 4Cs: cut, color, clarity and carats.

Its lab-grown diamonds are made with more than 60% renewable energy on average, Pandora said. But the company hopes to increase that to 100% next year, with plans to go completely carbon neutral and use only recycled metals by 2025.

“We want to become a low-carbon business. I have four children, I will leave this land one day, I hope I can leave it in a better shape than perhaps we have created in the last 50 years, ”said Lacik.

