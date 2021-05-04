Pandora bets on lab-made diamonds

05/04/2021 at 09:26 CEST

The world’s largest jeweler, Pandora, says it will no longer sell mined diamonds and it will switch to exclusively lab-made diamonds. Concerns about the environment and labor practices in the mining industry have led to a growing demand for alternatives to mined diamonds.

Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik told the BBC that the change was part of a broader sustainability campaign. He said the company was looking for him because “it’s the right thing to do.” They are also cheaper: “Basically, we can create the same result that nature has created, but at a very, very different price.”

Lacik explains that they can be made for as little as “a third of what it is from something we dug up out of the ground.” In 2020, global production of lab-grown diamonds increased to between 6 and 7 million carats. In the meantime, the production of mined diamonds fell to 111 million carats last year, and peaked at 152 million in 2017, according to a report by the Antwerp World Diamond Center (AWDC) and consultancy Bain & Company.