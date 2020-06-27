Photos by Money Sharma. Video of Atish Patel. /// New Delhi, Jun 27 2020 (.) – In Suryaa, a luxury hotel in New Delhi, the staff prepares, stunned, to change their elegant suits and saris for protective equipment adapted to the new clientele: the sick with the coronavirus. The epidemic of covid-19 continues to rage in India, which this Saturday exceeded 500,000 cases. The capital, New Delhi, with more than 73,000 patients and 2,400 deaths, is the city hardest hit by the country’s pandemic, ahead of Bombay. Given the increase in the number of infected people, the city of 20 million inhabitants ordered the requisition of hotels, party halls and train cars to turn them into isolation centers for the sick, an unprecedented measure. Employees of these places are stunned to see the change. « We had a training from the hospital on how to wear the protective equipment individual and how to get it out. It’s something I would never have thought I’d do in my entire career in hospitality, « explains Ritu Yadav, a manager at the Suryaa hotel, where the first patients will be arriving soon. » For doctors and nurses, it’s part of their It is a totally new and very hard experience for us, « he says. More accustomed to changing the sheets and serving breakfast in the rooms than taking care of the sick of an epidemic, Suryaa staff have had to improvise to adapt to the new situation. In total, 200 beds have been prepared for asymptomatic patients or those with moderate symptoms of the new coronavirus. The hotel may not charge more than $ 66 per day, including meals. Food will be served on disposable cardboard plates. Red lines have been drawn to mark the distances to be respected and contact between staff and patients will be minimal.

– Cardboard beds –

Covid-19 is being primed in New Delhi. Local newspapers are full of stories of people who died because various hospitals refused to admit them, due to lack of beds. In early June, the megalopolis government announced that it expected to reach half a million cases by the end of July, that is, 20 times more in two months. This increase would need, according to official estimates, 80,000 hospital beds. In normal times, Delhi only has 13,179 beds in the public system and 10,000 in the private one, which is why the authorities requisitioned around thirty hotels. Each establishment depends on a referral hospital, which can send health personnel in case of an emergency. A huge religious center is also being transformed into a space to receive the sick, with a final capacity of 10,000 beds, many of them made of cardboard. They have been surprised by these government measures. « It has been a blow to us, because no one told us about it. We discovered it in the press, » Greesh Bindra, one of the managers of the Suryaa, told .. Hotels, including Suryaa, have resorted to justice. They allege that many of their workers are over 50 years old, at higher risk of contagion, and that their staff have no training in treating patients or managing biomedical waste.The court has given them only part reason: more than being hospitals On campaign, these hotels will be shelters for the less seriously ill. « It is as if you sleep in a hotel and the next day you wake up and you are told that your hotel has been converted into a hospital, » says Greesh Bindra. « We work in the hospitality industry, not in healthcare, » he complains. Abh / stu / amd / cn / es / af

CentralPandemic worsens in India and America and second wave threatens Europe

Houston, United States, Jun 27 2020 (.) – The covid-19 pandemic is spreading in India, where it will take weeks to reach its peak, and in America, particularly in the United States and countries such as Argentina, Brazil or Mexico, While the European countries that have opened their borders try to reconcile coronaviruses with tourism, India, the second most populous country on the planet with more than 1.3 billion inhabitants, exceeded half a million cases and 15,685 deaths, a daily record jump with 385 new victims and 18,500 new infections in the last 24 hours. The Asian giant is the country with the most cases behind the United States, Brazil and Russia, although the death toll is much lower. According to epidemiologists, it is still several weeks to reach the point critical so that the number of infected could exceed one million before the end of July. In New Delhi, with more than 80,000 cases among its 20 million inhabitants, the authorities have ordered the requisition of hot they, party halls and train cars to convert them into isolation centers for those infected with the coronavirus. « It is something I would never have thought I would do in my entire career in hospitality, » explains Ritu Yadav, a manager at the luxurious Suryaa hotel, where the first patients will arrive soon.In Iran, with 2,456 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infected to 220,180 and 10,364 victims, the supreme guide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Saturday that The economic situation will worsen if the country fails to control the spread of the virus.

– No bars or alcohol –

With more than 125,000 deaths and almost two and a half million cases, the United States is helplessly witnessing the growth of the pandemic. Contagions increased in 30 of the 50 states, especially in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida.Texas, one of the first states to reopen its economy, suspended the lack of confidence that started this month and ordered the bars to be closed and Florida, famous for its life At night, he banned the sale of alcohol in bars. « We face serious problems in some areas, » Anthony Fauci, a White House medical adviser, warned at a news conference, urging Americans to behave responsibly. They also grow in Latin America, where the famous peak of the epidemic – when the cases begin to decrease – has not just arrived, with 108,222 deaths and almost 2.4 million cases. Brazil continues to be the most hit country in the region, only behind the United States, with almost 56,000 deaths and 1.27 million infections, according to official data. The advance of the epidemic led the Argentine government to toughen the quarantine measures imposed in Buenos Aires and s u periphery, the epicenter of the disease in Argentina, which reports 1,200 deaths and totals 55,330 cases. Far from the capital, in Bariloche, in the Argentine Andes, the first snows of the boreal winter fell, but the covid-19 pandemic has closed hotels and has taken skiers off the slopes of this exclusive ski resort. what comes first, whether health or the economy, the Peruvian government decided to end the national quarantine to reactivate work. The deceased already exceed 25,000 in Mexico, where the Minister of Finance, Arturo Herrera, tested positive for a coronavirus three days after meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

– Almost half a million dead –

The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 494,337 people worldwide since China reported the disease in December, and 9.8 million infected, according to an . balance.In Europe, the need to reconcile tourism with coronavirus keeps the authorities vigilant in the face of the numerous new outbreaks that are detected in the midst of lack of confidence. The town of Lloret de Mar, on the Catalan Costa Brava, has reinforced municipal personnel to monitor the holidaymakers and will use a drone to detect crowds and warn with a pre-recorded message of the need to maintain safe distances. Colored strings mark the stripes reserved for each age group. The objective is « to find the balance between people being comfortable and relaxed and at the same time being a safe environment, » explains Jaume Dulset, mayor of this municipality of 37,000 inhabitants 70 kilometers from Barcelona. Another victim of the coronavirus is the colorful marches Gay Pride. However, LGBT groups carry out a marathon of music activities, colloquia and interviews on Saturday to give visibility to the fight for equal rights of the lesbian, gay, transgender and bisexual community, which hopes to gather hundreds of millions of people in front of their computers, among the participants are pop singers Kesha and Ava Max, as well as political guests such as Carlos Alvarado, the president of Costa Rica, a country that has just legalized same-sex marriage.bur-af / jz

