Mexico City.- To discuss the changes that may have families in Mexico, after the health emergency due to the pandemic finished, the virtual conference “Migration and family in times of COVID-19” was held.

Academics from The National College José Ramón Cossío and Claudio Lomnitz.

The event that was broadcast on the social networks of El Colegio Nacional, began with José Ramón Cossío who indicated that:

“In the context of the pandemic, it is worth reflecting on what is happening with families in Mexico and what are the possible scenarios that are projected at the sociocultural level.”

Claudio Lomnitz commented that before the health emergency in Mexico and anywhere in the world, the family institution has always been sensitive to how the social, economic, cultural or legal organizations that occur in the places of origin of the families are and change. families, that is, how they are affected by the historical context they live in.

The anthropologist also added that in the Mexican society of the last decades the migration factor, mainly to the United States, has been a determining factor in changing relations and customs regarding gender roles.

“For example, with these cultural influences and economic needs the allocation of ‘traditional’ roles have changed.”

With respect to effect of COVID-19 in the family environmentJosé Ramón Cossío, a member of El Colegio Nacional, pointed out that it is inevitable that the epidemic will have effects in structural situations such as the economy and “that will be one more of the additional pressures that Mexican families will have to learn to cope with.”

In this sense, Claudio Lomnitz thought that COVID-19, mainly on the issue of family roles, can be the Opportunity for a true balance and stability between men and women that, in order to exist, must have the support of the public, educational or governmental sphere.

