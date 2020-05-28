Karla Torrijos

Wednesday May 27, 2020, p. a11

The coronavirus pandemic will provoke radical changes in the world soccer industry, given that due to the economic crisis that it originated, new guidelines will be drawn in the contracts and salaries of the players, as well as in the sponsorships. The teams have already realized that they cannot continue to spend millions on a single transfer, said Miguel Ángel Lara, professor in the Business Studies and Communication departments at the Universidad Iberoamericana.

He indicated that Mexican football is not exempt from that crisis, proof of this is that for several weeks all First Division teams began to defer the salary of their players, so it is expected that other measures will come that the clubs will have to apply in order to survive, such as making less onerous hires or significantly lowering the salaries of your staff.

According to information from a national newspaper, 10 establishments of the Mx League (Xolos, Querétaro, León, Pachuca, Necaxa, Atlético de San Luis, Morelia, Puebla, Atlas and Santos Laguna) will begin to take extreme measures after the cancellation of the tournament Closing 2020, among them, the total suspension of the salary of its players during the months that the break in the contest lasts.

For Lara, the strong economic damages caused by the Covid-19 will force the sports industry “at least to implement salary caps. The world has to learn that you can live with less. How is it possible that there are players who win several million dollars for a single season? It’s stupid.

It seems to me that after the pandemic there must be a more supportive economy. The positive of all this is that sport has a very valuable weapon: the loyalty of the fans, which will be a key factor for this industry to recover as soon as possible.

