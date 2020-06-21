In an international webinar organized by UNAM, experts analyzed the global pandemic situation

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) brought together a series of experts from Latin America and Europe to reflect on the challenges to face after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the participants of the international webinar “PostCOVID, postNeoliberalism. The pandemic and the future of Latin America ”, agreed that the health crisis delves into previously designed models, especially the neoliberal.

At the table “Neofascisms, democracy and political regimes”, Juan Carlos Coin purse, co-founder of the political party We can from Spain, he thought that there is a chance that neoliberal capitalism is touched to the death, or that it falls into a terrible futuristic dystopia.

“What will be the postCOVID-19 It will depend on the arguments that we place right now in the debate, ”he said.

Álvaro García Linera, former Vice President of Bolivia, said that the pandemic will leave more than 100 million new poor people in the world and that the future appears as a paralyzed horizon, frozen and marked by fear.

However, he added, hegemonic exhaustion does not mean that a new hegemony emerges, since there are two theoretical poles of reorganization of the future: an angry neoliberalism with fascist tendencies, and a social and popular state.

The coordinator of the Group of Critical and Interdisciplinary Studies on the Energy Problems of Argentina, Maristella Svampa, added in the session “Nature and a new eco-social pact” that by causing uncertainty, COVID-19 triggers contradictory demands.

On the one hand, solidarity and an end to social inequality are requested, but on the other, a return to the conservative and predatory order. One proposes a democratic and environmental globalization and the other the consolidation of neoliberal policies of job insecurity, greater extractivism, ecological collapse and xenophobia.

“The exploitation of humanity must end, as the predominance of men over nature and over women must end,” he stressed.

In “Social state and economic challenges”, the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, exposed that the world faces the worst crisis in a century, which for Latin America could be the worst in its entire history by increasing the poverty and the unemployment.

When closing the meeting, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, Undersecretary of Foreign Relations for Latin America and the Caribbean, said that the pandemic has revealed the structural problems of a unequal socioeconomic system, but it also represents an opportunity to question, rethink and reformulate economic models.

The undersecretary called for the implementation of a new social pact based on “a State with a human face”, given that it is not enough to have growth without economic development, and called for improving the mechanisms of redistribution of wealth, reducing inequality and socioeconomic gaps.

