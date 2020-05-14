The UN expects the world economy to contract this year by 3.2 percent and up to 5.4 percent in Mexico as a result of COVID-19

The pandemic of COVID-19 will trigger the greatest contraction of the Global economy since the Great Depression (1929) and will push millions of people into poverty, according to the UN, which foresees a slow and complex recovery and even some irreparable damage.

The United Nations presented a review of its economic forecasts to take into account the impact of the coronavirus, with figures that -although they are not exactly the same- are in the same line as those of organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The UN anticipates that the World economy this year it contracted 3.2 percent, with an especially sharp drop in the more developed economies. According to his calculations, there will be collapses of 5.8 percent in the euro zone, 5.4 percent in the United Kingdom, 4.8 percent in the United States or 4.2 percent in Japan.

Latin America It will also be among the hardest hit areas, with a contraction of 5.4 percent as a whole and falls of 5.5 percent for South America and 5.4 percent for Mexico and Central America.

According to the UN, China – the country where the pandemic originated – will manage to close 2020 with a increase, a 1.7 percent rise in its economic output, although very far from pre-crisis projections.

In total, the world will lose nearly $ 8.5 trillion in economic output over the next two years as a result of the pandemic, a setback that will virtually eliminate the gains of the previous four years, according to the UN.

And the reality may end up being even worse, as these forecasts are based on a scenario in which the measures of confinement and economic slowdown do not go beyond the middle of the year and allow a rebound in activity as early as the third quarter.

In a press conference, Hamid Rashid, one of the people responsible for the report, acknowledged that right now there are “clear signs” that the toughest measures against the coronavirus may be prolonged and may force a downward revision.

In this situation, the Un offers a “worst-case scenario” in which the hypothetical extension of the lockdown in some of the more advanced economies and a second wave of infections.

In this situation, the global economy may contract 4.9 percent in 2020 and another 0.5 percent in 2021, according to the organization.

A complex recovery

The United Nations believes that a more rapid rebound in activity is likely, allowing at least one modest recovery in 2021. Its forecast for next year is for growth of 4.2 percent on a global scale, with a rise of 3.4 percent in the most advanced economies and 5.3 percent in the developing economies.

According to Rashid, there are many difficulties for a strong rebound in the economy, starting with the possibility that many businesses will not survive this phase or the limitations that may be imposed to control the pandemic and the foreseeable drop in consumption private.

Thus, this expert predicts “a slow recovery even in a positive scenario” and warns that there may be a global increase in unemployment “permanent”.

Millions of other poor

In either case, the pandemic According to the UN, it will provoke a strong increased poverty. His estimate is that some 34.3 million people will fall below the poverty line in 2020, more than half of them in African countries.

In total, the crisis may leave 130 million more people living in extreme poberty by 2030, which would be a devastating blow to the Sustainable Development Goals of the organization.

Furthermore, the current crisis is disproportionately affecting low-income, low-skilled workers and threatens to continue to increase inequality both within countries and between nations.

Recommendations for Governments

United Nations experts underline the need to International cooperation to support the countries with the most difficulties and call for debt relief for nations that need it, stressing that especially those that depend on raw materials and tourism will need to have “fiscal space” to overcome the crisis.

In addition, they warn of the risk that large packages of stimulus Above all, they contribute to a rapid recovery in the markets, but leave aside productive investments, which are necessary to protect and generate employment and avoid a further increase in inequality.

The UnIn any case, it recognizes the complex situation faced by the rulers, forced to combine the health response with the economic one in a context in which – unless there is a successful vaccine quickly – the difficulties will continue.

“Governments have to contain the pandemic while minimizing its economic impact. The balance between saving lives and saving jobs is as difficult as it is necessary, ”United Nations chief economist Elliott Harris said at the press conference.

With information from EFE