The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreye has asked countries that are considering opening schools to take into account that the transmission and severity of the coronavirus in children is not yet known exactly.

Likewise, it advises these countries that before opening an educational center they should also reflect on the epidemiology of the area in which the educational center is located and the capacities to maintain hygiene measures in these school environments.

In a press conference, Tedros recalled that in order to start de-escalation plans, the regions must respond affirmatively to these questions: is the epidemic under control? Can the health system cope with a resurgence of cases once the measures relax? And are surveillance systems capable of detecting and managing contagion cases and their contacts?

In Spain, it has been ruled out to resume all face-to-face teaching during this course, except for voluntary classes to review certain courses, also reinforcement for the most lagging students, and for students under 6 years of age whose parents are working, something that would occur in phase 2 of de-escalation, at the earliest in late May.

In any case, yesterday, Monday, May 11, the schools of those territories that have entered phase 1 of the de-escalation could open for disinfection, conditioning and for the performance of administrative functions, keeping a security distance of two meters, with the due protection of workers and limiting as much as possible the use of paper documents and their circulation.

For the next academic year, the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, has announced that the classes will have to reduce their number of students by half next academic year 2020-2021, with a maximum of 15 per classroom, if they do not arrive before the coronavirus vaccine. In this case, it would also be necessary to combine classroom teaching with telematics.

The minister has convened this Thursday, May 14, the Sectorial Conference on Education to meet electronically with the educational advisers of all the autonomous governments in search of an agreement to adapt the next school year to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

.