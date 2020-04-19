In Brasil Império (1822-1889), the techniques of “social distancing” used to prevent the spread of epidemics consisted basically of removing the poor from the city center.

Historian Sidney Chalhoub spoke to BBC News Brasil about the responsibility of governments and possible ‘positive legacies’ of the covid-19 pandemic

Photo: Harvard / Disclosure / BBC News Brasil

At the time, it was believed that the source of epidemics was not viruses that hid in sneezes, but “miasms” – a mysterious action that putrefying animal and plant substances had on the environment.

In view of the difficulty in identifying the phenomenon, public officials began to treat all tenements where poor families lived as suspects – and which became the object of demolitions and frequent police operations.

The scenes are described in the book City of fever: tenements and epidemics in the imperial court, in which the historian Sidney Chalhoub describes how infectious diseases changed Brazil at the turn of the 19th century to the 20th.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, Chalhoub, professor of African and African American History and Studies at Harvard University, in the United States, draws parallels between past epidemics and the covid-19.

He says that current situations, such as disagreements between authorities as to how best to respond to the crisis and the debate between saving lives or the economy, have also occurred in the past.

At that time, however, “scientific medicine” was still viewed with mistrust on the part of the people and elites – a scenario different from the current one, in which most global authorities resort to science to define their policies against the pandemic.

Those who have ignored the path of science are being unmasked by the facts, says Chalhoub. “In Brazil, the figure of the president, which is a caricature of this, shows how ignorance is powerless against the tragedy,” he says.

At Harvard since 2015, Chalhoub taught at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) for 30 years and was a visiting professor at the universities of Michigan and Chicago.

In addition to a feverish city, he is the author of Rio de Janeiro: Work, home and tavern, about life in Rio’s lower classes, and Visões da Liberdade, about the last decades of slavery in the city.

He also wrote Machado de Assis, a historian, on the writer’s political ideas, and co-edited five books on the social history of Brazil.

Map of continents with coronavirus symbols in some countries

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, Chalhoub also says that, although tragic, the pandemic can leave positive legacies – such as teaching us ways to live with a “slow economy” that reduces the “crazy movement of goods and people, which is exploding with the planet and makes everything circulate faster: bacteria, viruses and pollution “.

Check out the main parts of the interview:

BBC News Brasil – What impact did the epidemics at the end of Brazil Empire have on national society?

Sidney Chalhoub – The epidemic that first had a powerful impact was the yellow fever of 1849-1850.

Not only did it kill a lot of people, it did a lot of damage to the elites. The emperor lost a son. As it killed immigrants, it affected the dream of importing European workers.

And as she returned each summer, Petrópolis grew. The nobles all fled there, as the transmitting mosquito did not survive at the altitude of the mountainous region, although it was not even known that the disease was transmitted by mosquitoes.

The epidemic was also another argument for the end of African smuggling, which had been banned since the 1830s, but was still intense and counted on the collusion of the Brazilian State.

There were doctors who argued that yellow fever was transmitted to the Americas through the slave trade. Then there was finally a decision to end trafficking.

BBC News Brasil – What other epidemics were marked at the time?

Chalhoub – I would cite an extremely violent cholera epidemic that occurred in 1855. As it spread through the consumption of contaminated food and water, the better-off houses, which had access to better quality water and food, were more protected than those using rivers in the city ​​to meet your needs.

This epidemic killed an enormous number of slaves and was even responsible for a change in the labor market. Until then, there was a certain abundance of slaves. The epidemic changed that equation.

BBC News Brasil – How did these epidemics shape the structure of the government?

President Jair Bolsonaro already said that the covid-19 is a ‘gripezinha’

Photo: Marcos Corrêa / Agência Brasil / BBC News Brasil

Chalhoub – As a result of the fight against yellow fever, a hygiene commission arises that would later give rise to the Central Board of Public Hygiene, the first body of the imperial government that tries to centralize the containment of epidemics and develop public policies to face them.

In the case of Rio, where the junta worked, it helps to articulate the policy of repressing the tenements when they begin to grow a lot in the city.

It also goes on to suggest policies for urban transformation to, according to medical theories of the time, disperse miasmas and decrease the chances of epidemics.

Cities started to have wide avenues, and people weren’t supposed to drive. The miasmas were supposed to disperse. The reforms of (Mayor Georges-Eugene) Haussmann in Paris, in the 1850s, were for this.

BBC News Brasil – Mr. says in his book that the homes of the poor were associated with the spread of epidemics in Brasil Império, which led to a policy of eradicating the tenements. Today, the same is said about favelas, but the authorities seem to have given up on providing a “final solution” to the problem. What has changed?

Chalhoub – One factor was the expansion of cities. Until the 19th century, there were no major cities in the world and they were not segregated as they are today. Big houses were next to tenements. The city did not have this spatial projection of the class structure.

Much of the urban reforms in the second half of the 20th century resulted in the spatial projection of inequalities in society as a result and intention. There are now regions of the rich and regions of the poor.

This segregation also allows the creation of the idea that the spaces occupied by the poor are of danger, of strayers, of criminals, of the circulation of diseases. They had to be kept away so as not to contaminate.

The problem is that, abstracting all this stigma, we know that the agglomeration in the poorest houses is an element that facilitates the contagion of a disease like covid-19.

The solution to eradicate favelas has already been tried, it is violent and it does not work. But you can imagine other things.

BBC News Brasil – Like what?

Chalboub – If the number of people working remotely increases, as it has now, perhaps in large parts of the city there may be fewer office buildings. There could be housing programs in the center.

It is also possible to decrease the demographic density of the favelas, which would already allow another view in relation to access to public services.

BBC News Brasil – Mr. mentions in the book how the imperial authorities feared the “idleness” of the poor. How does the fear of upheaval in the lower classes accompany the history of epidemics in Brazil?

Chalhoub – The second half of the 19th century created the idea of ​​threat from the urban masses. This continues.

The president himself (Jair Bolsonaro) seems to be inflating the rebellion, encouraging people to return to work anyway and suggesting that if they fail to survive in this situation, they will solve their problem at any cost.

It appears that he is instilling looting and disobedience to those measures that are being suggested to buy time until effective strategies are put in place to contain the damage of the epidemic.

It would be desirable to have a concert between the public authorities so that the message would be univocal and the policies would be as effective as they can be in a situation of extreme difficulty.

The contradictory signs can, indeed, increase despair and the notion of being saved if you can.

BBC News Brasil – In the past epidemics, were there disputes equivalent to those we have today between governors, who defend more restrictive measures, and the president, who wants to relieve the quarantine?

Chalhoub – An interesting example was the issue of the antiviral vaccine. It has existed since the early 19th century and has been proven effective.

At the beginning of the 20th century, (president) Rodrigues Alves and (general director of Public Health) Oswaldo Cruz had a unique position in favor of vaccination, one was not fighting with the other as we see today.

But there were problems, because it was a painful procedure and interfered with religious conceptions of African or even Catholic origin, such as the notion that scourges were God’s punishments that came to purify society.

The anti-vaccine movement was very strong. There was an ostentatious police presence and violence in the way vaccination was conducted, which provoked a reaction from the population.

Another issue is that part of the elite, the press and politicians preached against the vaccine. This explodes in the 1904 anti-vaccine revolt – which is tragic because, four years later, Rio de Janeiro would have one of the worst smallpox epidemics in its history.

BBC News Brasil – Were there also debates about the balance between saving lives and reducing damage to the economy?

Brazil has already registered more than a thousand deaths by covid-19; in the world, there are already more than 100 thousand deaths

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Chalhoub – Yes. When the authorities realized that there was an epidemic of cholera or yellow fever, they first tried to deny it as much as possible, because it hurt the economy. The import of products was paralyzed.

And when quarantines were imposed, ships avoided ports, which created difficulties for coffee exports. So there was always a concern to balance the fight against the disease with the economic losses it caused.

BBC News Brasil – Can the current pandemic leave us positive legacies?

Chalhoub – I think so. As much as we have spent the last few years governed by fake news, at that time everyone expects salvation through science.

I hope the epidemic will help to disallow frivolous politicians who have ruled various parts of the world with the arrogance of ignorance. This arrogance is now being debunked by tragic facts.

In Brazil, the figure of the president, which is a caricature of this, shows how ignorance is powerless against the tragedy.

There is no solution outside of a vaccine, or the discovery of effective drugs, or to follow health recommendations that reduce the immediate damage.

This changed in relation to the epidemics of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Today there is a much greater medicalization of society and an understanding of the effectiveness of scientific medicine.

What makes this pandemic more frightening is that it is a perfect metaphor for globalization. It follows the trail of goods and the movement of people as radically and as uncontrollably as neoliberal ideology imagined that the economy could be.

There was always a direct relationship between the circulation of goods and that of viruses and bacteria. Cholera and yellow fever only became pandemics in the 19th century when ships got faster and when it started to have a railway.

Only the current pandemic is even faster. This aggressive neoliberalism that has taken over international economic policies has created another problem, because these policies have diminished the state, and suddenly, countries are unprepared to deal with an acute public health crisis.

That is why it also attacks the imagination so radically. It calls into question a whole way of life and thinking about the economy in recent decades, the minimum state and the naturalization of inequalities.

BBC News Brasil – How has your routine been during the pandemic?

Chalhoub – Since March 10, the university has ordered all students to go home. Two days later, all employees and teachers stopped going to the offices.

The university made a huge effort to ensure that all teachers who have never taught online before had a minimum of training on how to do this. So classes have been going on. The university is in full swing.

What makes me think: if you take the offices all in a big city and reduce the days of working together to two days a week, do you imagine the amount of pollution reduction and overload on public transport?

Perhaps this pandemic will also teach us something about how to live with a sluggish economy.

A slowdown in the crazy movement of goods and people, which is exploding with the planet and which makes everything circulate faster: bacteria, viruses and pollution.

