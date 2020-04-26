The pandemic of the new coronavirus should lead to an acceleration in the rate of deforestation in the Amazon in Brazil, predicts the consultancy Eurasia.

Prospects for the Amazon were not good before the pandemic and are now even worse

The outlook for the forest was no longer good earlier this year, says the company in a report released on Sunday (4/26).

Deforestation alerts issued by the Deter system, from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), increased 51% over the previous year. It was the highest level in this period since the beginning of the series, in 2016, points out the document.

The consultancy also points out that the number of alerts at this time of year is “generally very low because of torrential rains” in the region.

In the 2018/2019 season, nearly 10,000 square km of Amazonia were cut down, the highest rate since 2008, according to Inpe.

With the pandemic, the chances that the brand will be surpassed in the current season increase, says Eurasia, which points out four main reasons for this.

Less international pressure

Eurasia points out that not only other countries, but also international companies and institutions are among the main agents that work for the environmental protection of the Amazon during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (without a party).

The consultancy recalls that the Brazilian president took a long time to take measures to fight forest fires last year. But when it gained prominence in the media around the world and led international actors to put pressure on his government, “he finally sent troops to fight the fires in the Amazon and raised the tone against ‘illegal deforestation'”.

“In January, the government created the Amazonian Council, chaired by Vice President Hamilton Mourão, to coordinate federal and local initiatives to combat illegal activities and strengthen the economy in the Amazon region. The president also launched the National Environmental Force to increase the operations of security “, highlights Eurasia.

With the world’s attention focused on the pandemic, there will be less international pressure for forest conservation

But that same pressure tends to lose momentum while the world is focused on fighting the spread of the new coronavirus.

“It is very difficult to see forest conservation becoming an important global issue during the pandemic. With the coronavirus on everyone’s mind, the price of short-term international reputation that Brazil will pay for not containing deforestation will decrease.”

Fewer Army resources available

The consultancy points out that, in addition to maintaining troops in the region for two months in 2019, Brazilian authorities were debating a longer intervention this year, starting in March.

But that was in the background in the face of the pandemic, described by Army commander Edson Pujol, as “perhaps the most important mission of our generation”.

“Budgetary resources and attention that could be devoted to the Amazon will be used to fight covid-19. Bolsonaro, for example, asked the Army to use its facilities and personnel to produce hand sanitizers and hydroxychloroquine capsules – despite their effectiveness not have been proven “, highlights the report.

And the longer it takes the government to announce military intervention in the Amazon, the greater the pace of deforestation, says Eurasia.

With the recession, there will be less enforcement

The economic crisis generated by the pandemic “will certainly worsen” the forest conservation policy, points out the report.

This is because regional authorities are already widely opposed to strict environmental control operations, says Eurasia, because they have an impact on local economic activity.

“With the next recession, there will be more local pressure against environmental control operations, which can be very negative if large-scale deforestation activities remain active,” says the consultancy.

Eurasia recognizes, however, that the effects of the economic crisis on deforestation are not yet clear.

There will be less enforcement over activities such as illegal mining in the Amazon, says Eurasia

On the one hand, the fall in economic activity in the midst of the recession may reduce the demand for new land, which is obtained through clearing the forest.

But the crisis can also lead many people to poverty, which would increase the propensity for them to engage in illegal activities to earn some income.

For this reason, the company says: “This will be a key factor in determining whether deforestation rates will increase continuously from 2021 onwards”.

It will be more difficult to implement Bolsonaro’s strategy for the Amazon region

The Brazilian president adopted a different strategy from his predecessors to protect the forest and contain deforestation.

Bolsonaro says it is more efficient to encourage legal economic activities that exploit the natural resources of the Amazon and give incentives to compensate local entrepreneurs for the environmental preservation they promote than to impose fines or conduct police operations.

“These efforts would already take a long time to generate dividends. But they will become particularly more difficult to implement in the midst of a global economic crisis, with a higher level of volatility and uncertainty,” says Eurasia.

“This will at least slow down Brazil’s actions to create a more solid structure for developing the economy of the Amazon.”

