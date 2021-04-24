Pandemic thwarts efforts to end parallel currency markets: study

LONDON, Apr 23 (Reuters) – The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed efforts by central banks in several countries to unify parallel exchange rates, leaving states like Lebanon and Iran with black currency markets. that cause the most economic damage, one study showed.

Twenty-two countries now have more than one exchange rate, a report from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed. In places where official exchange drastically diverges from that available to the general public or businesses, a variety of financial problems can arise.

“An official exchange rate significantly stronger than the market equilibrium price will discourage FDI (foreign direct investment), reduce the interbank exchange market, encourage rent seeking and impede business development,” said Garbis Iradian, chief economist of the IIF for the Middle East, North Africa, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

“In today’s tough global environment, faced with both global (COVID-19) and country-specific challenges (sanctions in Iran and Syria, political paralysis in Lebanon), the central banks of some countries with multiple exchange rates have been refrained from adjusting its monetary policy and undertaking the reforms to its exchange rate systems necessary to achieve a successful unification, “the report said.

Parallel market rates in March 2021 exceeded official exchange rates by 720% in Lebanon, 520% ​​in Turkmenistan and 490% in Iran, it added.

Lebanon joined the “club of troubled currencies” in late 2019, when political paralysis led to a sharp loss of confidence, according to the report.

“Large premiums encourage smuggling or illegal trade,” Iradian wrote, adding that subsidies for basic goods like fuel caused a high proportion to end up in neighboring Syria.

While Iran has made several failed attempts to unify its exchange rates in recent years, the currency could appreciate significantly in the parallel market in the second half of 2021 if a deal is reached to restore its nuclear deal with world powers.

“Such an agreement combined with a tighter monetary stance and structural reforms would allow the authorities to unify the two exchange rates by mid-2022,” Iradian said.

Looking at a series of case studies from Angola to Egypt, the IIF found that adjusting the official rate to a level of market equilibrium did not necessarily lead to further depreciation. But tight monetary and fiscal policies, as well as structural reforms, are needed to stabilize a unified exchange rate beyond the short term, the IIF said.

Meanwhile, attempts by authorities to enforce capital controls have proven ineffective.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)