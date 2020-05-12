& nbsp; About 255 cases of Co-shy; vid-19, of the 287 new confirmed in the country in the last 24 hours, are concentrated in five provinces, having 158 of these located in the Distri & shy; to Nacional and Santo Domingo province, with 79 new cases each, for an accumulated of 4,893 positives. The Greater Santo Do & shy; mingo is followed, in more confirmed new cases, Espaillat with 32 cases, for an accumulation of 404; Santiago, with 29 new cases, for a cumulative total of 1,145; San Crist & oacute; bal, 24 new cases to reach 468 accumulated, and Monse & ntilde; or Nouel with 12 new cases for a total of 262 confirmed so far in the epidemic.

& nbsp; The 32 new cases remaining are located in the Azua provinces, three; Baho & shy; ruco, one; Duarte, one; Es & shy; paillat, 32; Independence, one; La Altagracia, one; La Vega, three; Mar & iacute; a Trinidad S & aacute; nchez, dos; Peravia, two; Puerto Plata, five; Herma & shy; nas Mirabal, one; San Juan, three; San Pedro de Macor & iacute; s, two; S & aacute; nchez Ram & iacute; rez, two; Santiago Rodr & iacute; guez, one; and Valverde, four.

New deaths

Meanwhile, the epidemiological report number 53 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology and Demiology, released yesterday by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael S & aacute; nchez C & aacute; nchez C & aacute; nchez C & acute; nchez, reports five new deaths for a cumulative side of 393 deaths from Covid-19, and 10,634 positive cases nationwide, while 2,870 patients have recovered.

The country’s lethality from Covid-19 is 3.70 percent and the probability is 22.04 percent. Yesterday, the country had 1,975 patients in hospital isolation and 5,396 in hospital isolation.

53.80 percent, that is, 5,721 of the confirmed cases is in men. Admitted to Intensive Care Units, there were 131 patients as of yesterday’s cut, and 62 of them were in assisted ventilation.

Through the virtual platform Aurora 250,781 interactions had been offered; 10,883 assists and 333 emergencies attended.

& nbsp; Intervene the DN

The Minister of Public Health reported that that the interest of the National District will be carried out On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays this week, and for this, the strategy to follow has already been designed. & ldquo; We are practically ready for the start of this operation & rdquo ;, he explained & oacute; the official, who had initially announced it for the past week.

He said it will be He intervened for three consecutive days in order to control the spread of the disease that led this district with more positive reported cases.

The official had in & shy; formed last week the suspension of the plan to contain the coronavirus in the capital city to make new coordinations, which are being carried out in conjunction with the mayor of the National District.

Reiter & oacute; the need for the population to keep active preventive measures such as washing hands with water and abundant soap, the use of face masks, reducing visits to older adults and seek medical attention in cases of fever, cough, respiratory distress, or other signs. He said that Santiago, another of the provinces with the highest number of cases, was executed under the intervention plan that was launched. weeks ago and the continued mobilization leading to the operation of interventional operations in those neighborhoods and municipalities.

Reaction to medical report

Villa Juana.

Regarding the results of tests carried out in the Villa Juana sector of the National District, where according to the cardiologist Pedro Ure & ntilde; a of 314 tests carried out, 40% tested positive for the virus, the The official said that he was waiting for the doctor to make the report and that if it is PCR tests they should be included in the bulletins of the Ministry of Health.

