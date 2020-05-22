The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than 328,000 fatalities and more than five million people infected worldwide, with Brazil registering 19,700 cases, its record in the daily balance, and with the United States adding up another 23,300 positives in the last 24 hours, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

According to data updated at 8:30 am this Thursday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 5,000,038 cases and 328,172 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total number of people recovered rises to 1.89 million people, with the United States at the top of the list, with 294,312 people cured, followed by Germany, with 156,996 patients saved, and Spain, with 150,376.

The United States remains the country most affected by the pandemic and has added another 23,300 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1.55 million infected people and 93,439 fatalities.

Russia remains the second most affected country in the world by number of cases, with 308,705 positives and 2,972 deaths. Despite being the second country with the most cases of coronavirus, Russia has the lowest number of fatalities of all the countries that accumulate more than 100,000 infections.

Brazil remains in third position after adding 19,700 positives in the last 24 hours, accumulating 291,579 infected people and 18,859 deaths from coronavirus. Then, the United Kingdom is left with 249,619 infections and 35,786 deaths.

Spain continues in fifth position, with 232,555 cases and 27,888 deaths, followed by Italy, with 227,364 positives and 32,330 deaths. In seventh place, France has 181,700 people with coronavirus and registers 28,135 fatalities, ahead of Germany, which accumulates 178,473 positives and 8,144 deaths. Turkey accumulates 152,587 positives and 4,222 fatalities.

For its part, Iran records 126,949 infected people and 7,183 deaths, and India registers a total of 112,442 cases and 3,438 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

PERU EXCEEDS 100,000 CORONAVIRUS CASES

Peru already exceeds 100,000 positives, with a total of 104,020 infected people and 3,024 deaths, after registering in the last 24 hours another 4,500 infections, the maximum number of infections in one day, identical to that of the previous balance.

China, the country where the pandemic originated, remains in thirteenth position, with 84,063 cases and 4,638 deaths, followed by Canada, with 81,575 infected and 6,150 deaths.

Next, Saudi Arabia accounts for 62,545 people with coronaviruses and 339 deaths, Mexico accumulates 56,594 cases and 6,090 deaths, Belgium has 55,983 infected people and 9,150 deaths, and Chile has 53,617 infected and 544 fatalities.

Pakistan and the Netherlands exceed 40,000 infected while Qatar, Ecuador, Belarus, Sweden and Switzerland have more than 30,000 cases.

Above 20,000 cases are Portugal, Singapore, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Ireland and over 10,000 are Poland, Ukraine, Indonesia, South Africa, Colombia, Kuwait, Romania, Israel, Japan, Austria, Egypt, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines , Denmark, South Korea and Serbia.

Panama and Argetina are more than 9,000 positive, while the Czech Republic, Norway and Afghanistan have more than 8,000 people with coronavirus. Bahrain, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Australia and Malaysia accumulate more than 7,000 positives, ahead of Nigeria, Moldova, Finland, Ghana and Oman, which accumulate more than 6,000 infected. Armenia completes the list with more than 5,000 coronavirus positives.

