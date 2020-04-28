The Gamma Group invites two open talks to the community, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first is on “Cardiovascular Risk during the Pandemic” and will take place this Wednesday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m.

The talk will be in virtual mode, on the Zoom platform. As main thematic axes, the effects of covid-19 on the Cardiovascular system, the importance of not abandoning controls or treatment, negative effects of isolation and habit changes will be addressed, among others.

Cardiovascular diseases are the greatest cause of death in the world and also in Argentina.

During the pandemic that has dramatically affected Europe and the United States, reports have been submitted suggesting a considerable increase in cardiovascular mortality in patients not infected with the coronavirus.

On the other hand, no less important, there is strong information that shows that the patient with a cardiovascular condition is more predisposed to becoming infected with Coronavirus and has a higher risk of evolving unfavorably.

The talk will be given by Claudio Cigalini, director of the Cardiology Department and Head of the Gamma Interventional Cardiology and Endovascular Treatment Service.

The activity, organized by the Gamma Group Cardiology and Teaching and Training Departments, is aimed at the general population. It has no cost and has limited places.

To join the talk, those interested should enter: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85947865127 | Meeting ID: 859 4786 5127.

General neurology: what to do in a pandemic season?

This second virtual talk will take place on Thursday, April 30 at 5:00 pm, there will be a talk open to the community “General Neurology: What to do in times of pandemic?” It will be in virtual mode, through the ZOOM platform. As main thematic axes, it will be addressed among others how neurological treatments are addressed during the pandemic season and when it is important to go to a Neurologist.

The talk will be given by Dra. Guadalupe Bruera, Head of the Gamma Group Neurology Service.

The activity, organized by the Cardiology Department and the Gamma Group Teaching and Training Department, is aimed at the general population. It has no cost and has limited places.

To join the talk, those interested should enter: https: //zoom.us/j/92661477438 | Meeting ID: 926 6147 7438.

