Pandemic takes world hunger to its highest level in several years

(Bloomberg) – In 2020, the world faced its worst hunger problem in at least five years in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, and the outlook remains negative this year.

Some 155 million people in 55 countries – more than the population of Russia – were affected by problems ranging from a food crisis to famine, according to a report with data from more than a dozen agencies. That corresponds to 20 million more than in 2019, and economic impacts surpassed extreme weather events as the second cause.

The worsening situation highlights how the pandemic has exacerbated food inequalities around the world, in addition to extreme weather events and political conflicts that are limiting access to basic foods. Consumers are now also grappling with rising food costs as skyrocketing Chinese demand pushes global crop supplies to the limit.

“Covid-19 has been exacerbating the fragilities,” said Dominique Burgeon, director of the Emergencies and Resilience division of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. “Their restrictions, for example, on the movement of goods and people, have resulted in extensive income losses, especially for those who depend on informal work in urban households.”

Conflict and insecurity remain the main causes of hunger, responsible for nearly two-thirds of people facing food crises, according to the report, produced with the help of agencies such as the European Commission and the United Nations World Food Program. . The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen and Afghanistan are some of the worst affected countries.

The number of people facing hunger primarily from economic shocks, including those related to the pandemic that slashed jobs and incomes, rose nearly 70% last year to 40.5 million.

Disruptions in supply chains also caused food price spikes, while higher inflation or weaker currencies in import-dependent countries affected food affordability, the report read. Women have been particularly affected, as they have been more vulnerable to losing their jobs.

World hunger this year is expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels, affecting more than 142 million people in 40 countries, the report said. Conflicts remain a problem and economic difficulties could intensify due to the coronavirus crisis, the agencies noted.

Last year, some 28 million people were in a food insecurity “emergency” situation, or worse.

“We are extremely concerned,” Burgeon said. “When we look at the first data we have for 2021, we see that this number has already increased.”

