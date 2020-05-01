MEXICO – Verónica García walked through the door and was greeted with applause and hugs that she believed she would never feel again from her loved ones.

“Very happy, very happy, very grateful to God.”

The 49-year-old therapist was hospitalized for 10 days in a hospital, struggling because COVID-19, which does not know how it got into her body, did not take her last breath away.

“I really don’t have an idea because I was working, I didn’t take proper precautions, you don’t think it’s real, because you think that something will never happen to us, right?” Says García.

But the nightmare even made her think that she would die, as did Ofelia Luna, who more than a week ago boarded an elevator filled with fear.

“That it got more serious and they had to intubate me, put the fan on and that, I didn’t want to,” says Luna.

Fortunately, says the woman who is dedicated to the home, her angels from the Hospital Juárez de México, dressed in white and blue, took her forward with care and dedication.

“Very good, the doctors, the nurses give their lives for the people,” says Luna.

And today, the survivor will be able to reunite with her husband and their four children who miss her so much.

In the midst of the pandemic that brings misfortune and pain, there are also stories with happy endings, that’s why families gather outside Mexico’s hospitals hoping that the next patient to cross these doors is their loved one.

With encouragement and much thanks, Francisco also celebrated that he won the battle and will return home.

“We always had a good attitude, three people who were there and always talking with everyone and giving them a good vibe,” says Francisco.

And this is how they go home, thanking fate for the new opportunity, but above all wishing that those who are left behind, in the corridors of the hospital, fighting for their lives, can also walk hand in hand with their own.

