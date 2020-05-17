Although it has only been seven months since the winners of the Nobel Prize for Medicine were announced, for one of them it seems to be “a distant memory”.

‘There are people who have warned for a while that this could happen,’ says Peter Ratcliffe

“It was like riding a roller coaster,” says Peter Ratcliffe, director of the Target Discovery Institute research center at Oxford University in the UK.

Together with Americans William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza, the British scientist won the Nobel Prize for his discoveries about how cells detect and adapt to oxygen levels.

The announcement, made on October 7, was followed by several tributes. Among the several reasons for the importance of this work is its contribution to the development of new treatments for anemia and cancer.

But the joy of winning the Nobel was short-lived: in a matter of months, the world went to war against the new coronavirus, which left hundreds of thousands dead and millions infected in more than 200 countries.

“Like everyone else, I’m sad about what’s going on, somehow I feel frustrated. There are people who have warned, for some time, that this could happen,” says Ratcliffe.

“But I am above all concerned. The truth is that we, at the moment, really do not know how it will all end.”

The problem of the first evaluations

The scientist says that “for sure” we could be better prepared to face this pandemic and that there were people who did not correctly assess the potential seriousness of the situation.

“I think the first data seemed to indicate that China had managed to control the epidemic, but all the details are yet to come,” says Ratcliffe.

“It has been shown that (the coronavirus) has been much more serious in Europe and the United States than could be predicted”, despite the fact that “a good number of experts have warned of possible problems”.

Ratcliffe is also director of clinical research at the Francis Crick Institute in England, who joined the fight against coronavirus in the field of diagnosis and research.

Ratcliffe has dedicated his life to understanding our body’s molecular response to low oxygen levels

Reflecting on the United Kingdom, his native country and where there is the second highest number of deaths in the world, behind only the United States, he points out that “the first problem is that we were not as prepared as we could”, says the doctor.

He recognizes that it was easy to make mistakes when analyzing the coronavirus situation in January and February. “Many of us misjudge the threat … But it makes no sense to blame anyone. You just need to move on and do your best,” says Ratcliffe.

“The problem really is that it seems (that the wrong assessments) continue to occur. We have not yet discussed everything that needs to be done. We are slowly evolving in an attempt to control an epidemic that is in full development. We are hoping for the best to happen, the possibility that the epidemic disappears in some way. “

But most of the existing evidence points out that this is unlikely to happen, says the expert.

Frustration

The researcher says he “argued strongly with UK government officials that what the country needs is a systematic testing program for coronavirus”.

Ratcliffe has been emphatic about the need for systematic testing in his country

Although he admits that it is not “a trivial thing” to organize, he is frustrated that this has not been done.

Delays in obtaining diagnostic tests and the lack of systematic testing do not make it possible to separate infected people from the rest of the population. And there are many infected people who are asymptomatic.

“Other scientists and I are a little frustrated because we still don’t think this problem is being properly assessed as we go along.”

He points out that the fact that “mistakes may have been made in the past, which is excusable”, does not mean that measures and policies cannot be changed in the future.

“These people are chosen for their ability to speak in public and deal with very difficult issues, but they are very distracted by these questions and it seems that they are not very good at making decisions,” says Ratcliffe.

“We definitely need measures to control the epidemic in the future. What concerns me a little is the inability of our leadership to speak clearly about the unknowns that exist and, at times, what needs to be done.”

‘The truth is nothing but the truth’

Ratcliffe argues that one of the lessons this crisis is leaving is that the public understands when something is not yet fully understood.

“And therefore, it is better to be honest about what you don’t know instead of making baseless and useless statements. People will understand that we are experiencing a moment of uncertainty and that, although we have several options for hope, it is difficult to determine what will happen. . “

For the specialist, one of the main aspects of this pandemic is “the importance of telling the truth”. “It will be clear who did it or not, as the research progresses. (…) I have no sympathy for the people who continue to hide the facts. I think the public can deal with bad news and a level of uncertainty.”

And he clarifies that he is not necessarily talking about a particular country. “I think there are different types of problems in many countries at the moment, in relation to how leaders responded to the epidemic. I think that if there is a lesson, it would be to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

‘A little stronger’

Ratcliffe has an impressive academic career that he built, in part, at two of the best universities in the world: Cambridge (as a student) and Oxford (as a student, researcher and professor).

Over so many years dedicated to science, he says he never imagined what is going on in the world.

The researcher says that, before all this happened, he was uncomfortable with “complacency” in the face of some trends in the modern world.

To put this in perspective, he says that after winning the Nobel Prize, he received 300 invitations to speak in different countries. This made him reflect on what is right to do in relation to the climate and the use of fossil fuels.

According to the Oxford researcher, travel influenced the rapid spread of the coronavirus

“In a way, the world has gone crazy. We can get out of this epidemic a little stronger, with a little more clarity about what our priorities are and what crazy things we can stop doing,” says the scientist.

“The idea that we can continue traveling, using more and more energy, regardless of the planet’s stability”, is something that needs to be rethought. “There has to be some kind of change.”

He does not believe that this particular pandemic is a direct consequence of the destruction of forests or activities that are causing climate change. “But the number of people on the planet, the conditions in which we live and the freedom to travel around the world were responsible for the high rate of spread (of the coronavirus).”

‘It’s not instantaneous’

Despite the anxiety that the coronavirus has caused, the researcher estimates that “we are in a much better position against it than in 1918”, when the Spanish flu pandemic broke out.

Knowing the coronavirus genome and knowing how to detect it opens the way for drug development

And it begins to list everything that has been achieved since the coronavirus outbreak began to be studied: the RNA sequence of the virus has been identified, we know how to detect it (which allows an accurate diagnosis of the disease), we have been able to measure antibodies and we are developing treatments “and maybe a vaccine”.

“We know which components of the virus can be targeted by drugs. We have several to test.”

For these reasons, he says, “the prospects are better” now. But it is important to note that it has been a great challenge to quickly organize the scientific response to the pandemic.

“In fact, I think most people understand that it is not an instantaneous thing”, that doing all of this takes time.

Something positive, reflects the academic, is that from now on people will know how important it is to react quickly to the threat of another epidemic, not only with regard to case detection, but to isolation.

“For example, Hong Kong has had an impressive response, and this is partly due to the fact that they have already had experience with the SARS epidemic (a disease caused by another coronavirus).”

The scientist says he is not entirely pessimistic. At the moment, the possibilities range from the pandemic to disappear without causing further damage to a catastrophic perspective in which the virus would develop a greater capacity to infect people. And he repeats: “To be honest, I really don’t know how this is going to end.”

