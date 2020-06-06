Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The rise of simulation titles has shown how video games can be a place to take users directly to all kinds of experiences.

Sometimes, the most controversial ones have sought to represent contingent or media-related themes in order to generate a value proposition on their theme.

This is how the self-proclaimed now arrives Pandemic Simulator, a title that directly seeks to put its players in the shoes of a medical specialist in the midst of the current Health Crisis for COVID-19, which is already half a year from its origins.

Developed by Movie Games S.A., a study that has four other titles announced, the game was published through Steam with the necessary documentation to bring the project to port.

With a cinematic trailer, official social networks, and even technical specifications, this game now joins the list of deliveries that seek to take the news to add a new proposal.

🏥 Become a doctor 👨‍⚕️ Help patients, diagnose them, and save their lives 🩺 At the same time, try to keep your own 😷 Steam #ERPandemicSimulator 👉 https://t.co/Ck1voTf74F

YT trailer 📺 https://t.co/ILn9XOVhAG#covid19 #gamedev #indiegame #staysafe #coronavirus #reveal pic.twitter.com/rGHwbiuqnL – Movie Games SA (@MovieGamesSA) June 2, 2020

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows (64-bit) 7

Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz

Memory: 4 MB of RAM

Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows (64-bit) 7

Processor: Intel Core i5 3.4 GHz

Memory: 8 MB of RAM

Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

