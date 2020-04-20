RIO – In the dispute between countries to obtain inputs to face the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Brazil was caught with high import tariffs and dependence on the foreign market in the medical-hospital sector. Before zeroing the import tax on a series of goods, as of March 17, the country applied an average tariff of 9.8% on imports of products in the sector, double the average (4.8%) from 130 countries included in the World Trade Organization (WTO), show data compiled by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre / FGV).

Among the major economies in the world, Brazil was second only to India, with an average tariff of 11.6%. Considering all WTO members, Argentina, Djibouti, Fiji, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Salomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan and Venezuela charged average tariffs above the Brazilian one.

In the United States, the average tariff was 0.9%, while in the European Union it was 1.5%, without taking into account measures taken after the pandemic. China, which accounts for half of the world’s exports of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health, such as surgical masks, applied an average tariff of 4.5%, according to the compilation of Ibre / FGV.

For the researcher Lia Valls, author of the survey, the high level of the average tariff in Brazil on the import of medical and hospital products is part of the national tradition of being a closed economy, with the objective of protecting local production. Still, Brazil depends on imports. “It was not protection that helped the industry to grow,” said Lia.

Because of Covid-19, the Ministry of Economy has now zeroed in on the tariffs for 313 medical and hospital products. “There are new claims being analyzed, in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and the members of Camex. It is possible, therefore, that the list will grow, depending on the result of these analyzes”, informed the ministry.

With the reduction in tariffs, the average tax imposed by Brazil on the import of these goods must have fallen, but even so, the costs to bring these products from abroad have risen a lot, due to the sudden increase in demand, by all countries, and lack of production capacity worldwide, reported to the Estadão / Broadcast branch companies.

According to Cíntia Januária, director of the foreign trade area at Argument, a consultancy specialized in import and export, purchases abroad are facing difficulties such as the lack of flights and delays in deliveries, whose deadlines exceed 90 days in many cases.

“Even companies with great bargaining power have not been successful in their routine imports,” said Januária. Only the large imports brought by the federal government have faced fewer problems, even so because of diplomatic arrangements with producing countries, such as China, added the executive.

In the accounts of Renato Joiozo, business director at Descarpack, a national manufacturer of procedural gloves, syringes and surgical masks, the cost of importing products and raw materials associated with the Covid-19 combat has increased by up to 50 times, in some cases.

“Airfreight is extremely expensive, and there is only one airline operating on routes without risk of confiscation from other countries,” said Joiozo, in an email interview.

According to the executive, not even the 20-year relationship with direct suppliers abroad has prevented problems in the import of raw materials, because “there is very little option at the moment” worldwide. “Payment for any product has to be made in advance in China and air shipment is increasingly scarce.”

Founded in 1990, with headquarters in São Paulo and a factory in Santa Catarina, Descarpack, which has 200 employees, is already investing in machinery and equipment to expand its production capacity by up to 300% and meet the high demand, said Joiozo .

