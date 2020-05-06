Pandemic: second wave of the virus in Mexico would arrive in October, warns López Gatell. | PHOTO: PEXELS

Despite the fact that the quarantine for the virus from Wuhan China is estimated to end on May 30, and the disease is gradually dissipating, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell warns that the second wave of the virus in Mexico would arrive in October.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion in Mexico, Hugo López Gatell, like several experts, estimate that this could be only the first wave of coronavirus infections, and that in a few months it could impact the population again.

“It is not logical to think that as long as there is an epidemic of infectious disease in the rest of the world, each country will be safe from reinfection,” emphasized the federal official.

“(Seasonal) influenza is going to come back in October and it is going to go away in March. This is definitely going to happen. What we do not know – and it is probable – is that, along with influenza, the second great wave of covid-19 could come ”, he anticipated.

Nevertheless, López Gatell He was optimistic about the current situation in the country facing the coronavirus.

“We are winning,” said the specialist.

And is that, López Gatell He assured that, thanks to the fact that social distancing measures were taken in time, it was possible to avoid a steeper case curve, where the lives of 126 million Mexicans would be at risk.

We are flattening the curve, which means that if we had not made the massive interventions of the National Day of Sana Distancia, we would have had many more cases in a very hasty way. We have reduced contagions between 60 and 75%. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/vmLssLx3wE – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 5, 2020

“The numbers are encouraging. We still have a very wide response capacity. Change the course of the epidemic and have very positive effects that have led to a reduction in transmission speed and contagion, “he explained.

However, the epidemiologist stressed that if health instructions are not followed to the letter, which include continuing with the Sana Distancia day, and using the measures to prevent contagions, such as mouth covers, hand washing, the use of antibacterial gel, etc. the pandemic will prevail.

Further, urged the population to be quarantined in their homes, and likewise, to businesses and services such as museums, commercial premises, industries, stadiums, which are considered non-essential, to remain closed.

The history of pandemics shows that they cannot be stopped, but their impact can be mitigated, reduced or mitigated. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7XBblKE7bT – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 6, 2020

Visit the Soy Carmín YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

.