VIENNA Border controls, closings and flight shortages due to the pandemic increased the price of drugs that are now more difficult to obtain worldwide, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed in a report.

The emergency had a mixed effect on drug production in different regions and on smuggling by air, land and sea, but the overall trend in drug-consuming countries appears to be relatively uniform, the UNODC said in the Covid report- 19.

“Many countries in all regions have reported an overall shortage of numerous types of drugs at the retail level, as well as increases in narcotic prices, reductions in purity, and also report that drug users have been changing the substance (for example, from heroin to synthetic opioids) or increasingly accessing treatments against them. “

While opioids like heroin are transported almost entirely by land, where increased controls can interrupt deliveries, cocaine is shipped primarily by sea. A recent increase in heroin seizures in the Indian Ocean could indicate an increase in heroin shipments to Europe by sea, the UNODC report said.

The lack of flights is likely to have a “particularly drastic” effect on the smuggling of synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine, to countries such as South Korea, Japan and Australia, he explained.

In Afghanistan, the world’s largest heroin producer, the opium harvest between March and June could be disrupted if workers are unable or unwilling to travel, UNODC said.

“A shortage of poppy workers has already been observed in the country’s western and southern provinces, mainly due to the closure of a border crossing with Pakistan,” he said.

“However, women in poppy-growing households appear to be increasingly involved in the process of obtaining the drug, as are people who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 crisis,” she added.

In the countries of South America where coca crops, the raw material for cocaine, grow, the picture is varied.

“Cocaine production appears to be being hampered, as producers, especially in eastern Colombia, are suffering from a gasoline shortage, which was previously smuggled from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and is essential in cocaine production,” the report revealed, without establishing a connection to the coronavirus.

In Bolivia, recent challenges related to the spread of the disease (Covid-19), combined with political turmoil in late 2019, appear to be limiting the ability of state authorities to control coca cultivation, UNODC said.

HIT AT DRUG TRAFFICKING

A multinational naval operation against drug trafficking in which 26 countries in the Americas and Europe participated allowed more than 50 tons of cocaine to be confiscated in 45 days, in full emergency due to the pandemic, in an operation that took place from April 1 to May 15 Colombian President Iván Duque reported.

