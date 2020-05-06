The Pan American Health Organization warned on Tuesday that the spread of the new coronavirus will continue to accelerate in Latin America in the coming weeks and urged the countries of the region not to rush into lifting social distancing measures.

Carissa Etienne, director of the agency, explained in a videoconference that there are many areas in the region where the number of cases is doubling in a few days. He cited the United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile and Mexico as examples.

“This is a worrying indicator that tells us that transmission is still very high in those countries,” he said. “They should implement all available public health measures” that include examinations, follow-up of patient contacts, and isolation of positive cases.

The warning comes at a time when some countries have begun to relax their prevention measures.

According to the Mexican authorities, the social distancing measures implemented since March have allowed the contagion curve to flatten, but it is estimated that the peak will be reached this week and that the demand for hospital care will increase from the next.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said in a press conference that currently positive cases double every six days, while at the start of the health emergency it occurred every two days.

As of Monday night, Mexico had reported 24,905 cases and 2,271 deaths.

Mexico began to apply social distancing measures on March 23 and in most of the country they will be in force at least until May 31. However, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently said that he expects classes and other non-essential activities to resume on May 17 in municipalities with few or no cases of coronavirus.

In Colombia, hospitals in different parts of the country began to receive 2,800 mechanical ventilators out of a target of 8,000 to fight the coronavirus, which so far has left 8,613 infected and 378 deaths, reported Health Minister Fernando Ruiz.

Meanwhile, the Housing Minister, Jonathan Malagón, said that since the government ordered the reactivation of part of the economy -especially construction-, more than a thousand works have been resumed and the objective in the next few days is to reach 2,000, the equivalent to 600,000 jobs.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on her Twitter account that there are 351 infected in the country – after the detection of four new cases in the center and west of the country and on Isla Margarita – and that the death toll remains at 10.

