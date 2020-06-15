The shortlist for the 2021 Oscar Awards will be released on February 9

Due to the pandemic, the eligibility period will be from January 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021

The Academy also announced that the opening of its museum will be on April 30, 2021.

Throughout the world, the pandemic forced countless events, presentations, and other similar physical events to be postponed, canceled, or skipped to digital format. Many companies believed at the time that by the end of 2020 maybe some offline activations could be made. As the year progresses, it becomes more evident that nothing will be safe until at least 2021. But little by little it seems that next year is not really safe.

And it is that the first events in 2021 that are being postponed due to the pandemic are already being reported. According to Publimetro, this first honor corresponds to the already iconic Oscar Awards. According to the United States (USA) Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the 93rd edition of this ceremony will no longer take place in late February as planned. Now, it will be until April 25 of next year when it is celebrated.

The information was released directly by the Academy through a tweet on its official account. There is no direct mention of the pandemic in the post, nor any other explanations for why the event was postponed. However, it does disclose some additional key dates that were modified for the Oscars. For example, that the period of eligibility will be until February 28, and that the nominees will be revealed on March 15.

It’s true! Next year’s #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021. Here’s what else you need to know: – The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

– Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

– @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k – The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

Is the pandemic really to blame?

As stated, various events had to be postponed with the health crisis. The most painful for users and brands alike were probably the Olympic Games, which are not even going to be held in 2021. The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was also one of the first victims of the pandemic. Another major loss was E3, which should have taken place last week. In marketing, Cannes Lions was also postponed for another year.

In this sense, it is important to ask: Did the pandemic really postpone the Oscars? There is no alternative explanation to justify the AMPAS decision to delay the date. But the question that really matters is, why? It is true that the pandemic is not yet over and, on a global scale, it actually appears to be on the rise. However, at least in the US, there are very high hopes that there will be a vaccine in the country by the beginning of 2021 and it should not be a challenge.

It could be that the Academy is just being extremely careful. Or, the most likely answer is that the pandemic is to blame, but only indirectly. In the end, it must be remembered that cinema has been one of the industries most affected by the health crisis. The number of films released in 2020 was minimal. More than a health issue, it is evident that the Oscars moved out of date because there are no rivals.

Other unexpected effects of the health crisis

The lack of films for the Oscar Awards is not the only consequence of the pandemic. Although the number of users of some services increased, the case of Xbox could imply that it is not as long-term as previously thought. In Mexico, if a proposal is passed to the Afores, it could also have an impact on workers’ savings. It could even lead to the disappearance of some of the world’s most influential brands.

But these effects are clear and, in one way and another, they were even expected. But the truth is that the pandemic has also had a series of much less predictable consequences. According to Axios, there will be an excessive growth in the use of telemedicine tools. In France 24 data, renewed importance is also expected on the issue of transparency. And The Week aside talks about environmental benefits and even fewer violent incidents.

