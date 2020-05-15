Former major league infielder and former infielder Art Howe is in intensive care at a hospital in Houston due to the coronavirus.

Howe, 73, best known for his role as manager of the Oakland Athletics, which he led to three postseasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s, confirmed to KPRC on Thursday night. 2 from Houston that has been fighting against the disease since May 3, when he noticed the first symptoms of COVID-19.

The formation of the 2002 team, with Howe as coach, was taken to the movies in the 2011 movie “Moneyball” based on the 2003 book of the same name.

Howe told the television station that he was told he was infected two days after testing him, and tried to recover at home. On Tuesday, he was transferred by ambulance to a hospital and continues in the intensive care unit.

“I have never experienced anything like this before,” Howe said, adding that he needs no fever for 24 hours to be discharged.

During 12 seasons as a player in the majors, Howe primarily covered the playoff and third base with Pittsburgh (1974-1975), Houston (1976-1982) and St. Louis (1984-1985). He began his career as a major league driver with the Astros in 1989, directing five seasons.

He was a driver for the Athletics seven seasons, since 1996, in which he had 600 regular-season wins and led Oakland to the playoffs three times.

These latter rosters became known due to GM Billy Beane’s unconventional method of using sabermetry to evaluate players.

Writer Michael Lewis wrote a hit book about the Athletics called “Moneyball” that was brought to the cinema with Brad Pitt in the role of Beane and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Howe.

Howe ended his relationship with the Athletics at the end of the 2002 season and became the New York Mets’ driver for two seasons. In his most recent activity he was a banking coach with Texas in the 2007 and 2008 campaigns.

.