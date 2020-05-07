The government planned to release, in April, the environmental license that would allow the beginning of the works of an energy transmission line that will connect Roraima to the country’s interconnected electrical system, but the coronavirus delayed the process, said the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque.

The project, which was bid on in 2011, is under the responsibility of Transnorte, a partnership between the state-owned Eletrobras and the private company Alupar. But companies have faced difficulties in licensing because the 715-km line will cross about 122 km of an indigenous land occupied by the Waimiri-Atroari.

While participating in a live broadcast of the Federal Audit Court, Minister Albuquerque stated that a document on the impacts of the project on the Indians, the so-called Basic Environmental Plan (PBA), was close to being completed when the virus began to spread. for Brazil.

“We were in the final phase for now in April to obtain the indigenous PBA, which is mandatory for (obtaining) the installation license, when the pandemic came. And the indigenous communities are, let’s say, in a ‘lockdown’, then there we managed to finish it “, he said.

As part of the licensing process, documents on the linhão are being translated into more than a dozen dialects spoken by the Waimiri-Atroari, added the minister, who said he was in contact with the National Indian Foundation (Funai) for discussions on how to move forward .

“We are working with Funai so that, somehow, when this situation allows, the Indians have access (to documents about the project).”

Albuquerque also guaranteed that the government is “respecting all legal precepts” for conversations with the indigenous people about the enterprise.

“This line will come out,” he guaranteed. “I would like to witness this even as a minister … this process is quite consolidated, now it is a matter of us fulfilling the rite.”

In parallel, Albuquerque said that the government is talking to Eletrobras and Alupar about a “renegotiation” of the project’s concession contract – Alupar has already signaled dissatisfaction with the project’s revenue, alleging cost increases due to the delay and environmental and indigenous sensitivities of the work.

“Yesterday there was a meeting to renegotiate the contract with the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the ministry,” said the minister, without elaborating.

The line, which will go from Manaus (AM) to Boa Vista (RR), is budgeted at about 2.6 billion reais.

While the project is not ready, Roraima has its energy supply ensured mainly by oil thermal plants, which are expensive and polluting. The state imported electricity from Venezuela, but the supply was interrupted in March last year, amid the worsening economic crisis in the neighboring country.

DEMAND FOR FUELS

During the transmission of the TCU, the minister also commented that fuel consumption in general had a strong retraction in Brazil in April, amid the impact of isolation measures adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Demand for ethanol plunged 49% in the annual comparison, while for diesel, the most used fuel in Brazil, there was a 20% drop.

Demand for gasoline decreased by 35% compared to April 2019, while aviation kerosene had the biggest retraction in the month, of 84%.

Only liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or cooking gas, had a 12% increase in demand in April, with consumers stocking canisters due to the country’s quarantine decree.

Demand for natural gas fell 33% last month compared to the same period in 2019.

