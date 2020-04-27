The WHO director-general said there is “still a long way to go” due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the poorest and most vulnerable areas.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that the pandemic of the new coronavirus is still “far” from finishing and added that there is still “much to do”, especially in the poorest and most vulnerable areas.

For this reason, and remembering that many countries in Europe are beginning to lift some restrictions, Tedros stressed the importance of continuing to detect, isolate and treat all cases Covid-19, and to keep track of the contacts they have had.

“But the pandemic is far from over. The WHO remains concerned about increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries. As in all regions, cases and deaths are not reported in many countries in these regions due to low testing capacity, “he said.

That said, the WHO regional director reported that they will shortly be launching a second Strategic Response Preparedness Plan, which will reflect an estimate of the necessary resources needed to conduct an upcoming global response to the virus.

Now, Tedros recalled that, worldwide, the WHO has shipped millions of items of personal protective equipment to 105 countries and laboratory supplies to more than 127 countries. However, he reported that they will send many millions more in the coming weeks.

“We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do. WHO is committed to doing everything possible to support all countries. But political leadership is also essential, including the vital role of parliaments. National unity is the foundation of world solidarity. Solidarity, solidarity, solidarity: that is what we will say every day, “he said. (Europa Press)