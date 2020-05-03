“The virus does not discriminate” is pure fool: crises always affect women the hardest. But it does not seem to be a coincidence that the countries under female government are better facing the covid-19, opines Charlotte Potts. It has been heard all the time, these days, that in the current crisis we are all in the same boat: after all, the virus does not discriminate. Pure fudge.

Of course, all your very personal challenges to face. But it is undoubtedly easier to withstand quarantine in a large garden with swimming pool than in a 60 square meter apartment without a balcony. Members of risk groups have to be more concerned than those without previous illnesses. And women are more affected than men.

For, while for “he” many times little has changed, for “her” life has taken a 180-degree turn. He installs his home office at home, where he sits in the morning to do work, as usual. Sometimes he goes out for lunch, because, after all, there is something to eat. Other than that, he continues to work full time. That’s what the employer expects, and after all, he usually earns more than she does. So the consensus is that his job is more important.

In turn, in the meantime “she” distracts small children, teaches schoolchildren, sweeps the crumbs in the kitchen (after so many weeks at home, they hide in every crack), makes lunch. When the children rest in the afternoon, she goes to the supermarket line while replying to the most important work emails – the rest is for when the children are finally asleep.

And at night, in bed, “she” thinks that, as soon as the pandemic is over, the first way out will be to look for a divorce lawyer.

So is the new “home-office” for women: managers, scientists, decorators, journalists, etc., experience, these days, almost a return to the 1950s. With the difference that, unlike their grandmothers, they still have to handle their own full-time job.

This is what many of my friends say, across Europe and the United States. I cannot shake the impression that, in this crisis, things are worse for women with children than for men with children. The auxiliary structures that they painstakingly built – the nursery, the school, the nanny, the grandparents, the cleaning lady – were completely shattered to have an equal life, in which “she” can also work full-time.

And so, without any guilt, “she” falls into the old stereotyped roles: concentration on education work and domestic gifts – while he continues, as if nothing is.

This does not mean that there are also no men who do their part. But, even before the crisis, structurally a lot did not go well with the equation. And now the pandemic exposes the problem.

The fact is that crises almost always affect women harder than men, from an economic and social point of view. And, of course, they hit those in the countries even more strongly than those in the western world. It was so after the Ebola epidemic in Africa and after the global financial crisis.

This time, too, studies predict that young wage earners will suffer especially. The United Nations has an additional 15 million cases of domestic violence this year. In addition, because they occupy many jobs of systemic relevance – nurses, caregivers, salespeople – they are more exposed to the virus than men. A totally unbalanced situation.

What the crisis also shows very clearly, however, is that without women many essential things would not work. And “she” needs to perceive this fact as a chance, and make it very clear what she is doing: once and for all, “she” needs to make it clear that without her, nothing goes; that she needs to be properly paid for her work; that both men and women should look after the children and the home. And, above all, that “she” and her performance are valued! And yet, she can only hope that this time men and politics will listen to her.

Anyone who doesn’t believe that these days women have morphed into superheroines, just look at nursing homes, hospitals and supermarkets. Or in countries governed by women: these, moreover, often do better than those with a man at the head. Mere coincidence?

