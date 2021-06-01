Pandemic in India sharpens one of the worst gender gaps

(Bloomberg) – Women in India suffered disproportionately due to the coronavirus outbreak last year and are once again on the receiving end of the second wave of the pandemic, adding to the risks of economic recovery. .

From lower wages to job loss and a vaccination rate slower than increased mortality, women have been hit more severely than men in India, according to a representative sample of data compiled by Bloomberg News. They also fare poorly compared to women around the world on parameters such as unpaid work at home and mental health.

The widening gender gap is not only undoing years of progress toward equity, but also threatens to delay the recovery of Asia’s third largest economy from an unprecedented recession last year by eroding productivity.

Provincial closures by state governments to break the cycle of virus transmission hurt economic activity, which in turn resulted in the loss of more than 17 million jobs in the past two months. The impact was especially severe for women, with an unemployment rate skyrocketing to 17%, more than double the rate for men, according to data from the private research firm Center for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt.

Several women who lost their jobs did not seek a new one, CMIE data shows. Young people and women suffer the most in times of economic crisis, said Mahesh Vyas, managing director of the research firm. “They say it’s too difficult to handle work in this kind of environment,” he said. “You have to travel a lot. The solution is to have an infrastructure that allows women to leave and return safely ”.

Many of those who managed to keep their jobs faced a drop in wages. Women’s incomes have fallen dramatically and were inversely associated with a sharp increase in new virus cases in India. In a survey by The Nudge Foundation, women reported a more than 76% reduction in weekly earnings due to closures to control the pandemic. They had to go to their savings and had problems related to food and health.

Mental and physical health issues affected women’s ability to work in India, and the impact was more severe than was felt globally, according to a recent Deloitte survey. This may further widen India’s gender gap. Less than a quarter of women in India are in the labor force, which is among the poorest rates in the world, earning 35% less on average than men.

While almost half of the country’s 1.3 billion people are women, they lag behind men in terms of vaccination. Of the 85% of women who were aware of the inoculation campaign, only 39% were willing to get vaccinated, according to The Nudge survey.

“The reason for the vaccine hesitation, especially among women, could be for many reasons,” said Bhaskar Chakravorti, dean of global business at the Fletcher School at Tufts University. “Women tend to be at the end of the line at home to access many services, from health care to education to access to a mobile phone. As traditional caregivers of the family, they submit to the needs of others, or that decision is made by men ”.

