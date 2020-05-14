Fear, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, has changed everyone’s routine. A global movement of isolation, suggested the tag “stay home” or “stay at home” to contribute to the control and prevent contamination and proliferation of the virus. A scenario difficult to imagine, if it were not true. Closed companies, desperate commerce, paralyzed schools, the forced implementation of the home office culture, a society with masks and generalized insecurity.

It is a fact that all this change will leave deep scars. But what is the relationship between the pandemic and electric mobility? And why is sustainable mobility on the rise right now?

Simple, although the focus is not on the concern with global warming, sustainable urban mobility has gained new spotlight. This time, due to the search for contamination-free air, avoiding the agglomeration of public transport, more people are opting for alternative transport, to carry out the necessary activities on a daily basis. That’s when the scenario changes.

According to the survey, carried out by Aliança Bike, the outlook in this sector is optimistic, because although they faced difficulties in these first months, a good part of the interviewees believe that the bicycle will be the main solution for the displacement of people in the city. Another positive point, pointed out in the research, was the recognition of bicycle workshops as essential services in some states, which allowed full functioning in this period of crisis, with an increase in the demand for this type of service. Confirming the hypothesis that people are open to adopting the bicycle as a mobility option.

Although it is a good prospect for growth, the process is slow and the recovery still depends on several factors. For this reason, entrepreneurs need to be resilient and attentive to change. According to Marcos Fortuna, CEO of Two Dogs Elétricos, active in the distribution of bicycles, skateboards and electric scooters for over 10 years. The scenario may be favorable, but it is time to organize companies, plan new strategies and not fear the crisis. With the compulsory closing of several physical stores, during the quarantine, Two Dogs needed to overcome the difficulties and adapt to the new scenario quickly.

Directing part of its distribution stock for sale in e-commerce, noticing an increase in sales during this period. The distribution of products to partners with virtual stores in the same period also surprised the team. That is already preparing for new opportunities, foreseeing changes in society, its needs, consumption and the difficulties that will arise after the crisis.

The fact is that with the closure of many physical stores and shopping centers, indefinitely. An increasing share of consumers will go to the online market, looking for products and services that meet their needs, whether on impulse or not.

Mobility, alternative transport, bicycles, services and equipment for this niche market are on the rise, what about betting ?!

