– The major leagues of basketball, baseball, American football, ice hockey and soccer do their best to host games in the midst of the pandemic. For those minor leagues in those and other sports, a restart will take much longer to arrive.

While the NBA, Major League Baseball, NFL, NHL, or MLS can cope thanks to television revenue, it is virtually impossible for smaller organizations to survive on empty stadiums.

The possibility of no matches taking place in 2020 has put some teams in check and has changed the landscape of sports that depend on having fans on the stands, during the short and medium term.

“There is no future for the sport’s minor leagues with empty, zero stadiums,” said Grady Green, owner of baseball teams in Triple A and Double A, as well as an expansion franchise in the USL soccer league, in a suburb of Omaha, Nebraska. “If some of the teams don’t have owners or groups of owners with a lot of money, I don’t know how they are going to pay their bills.”

That question is the main one faced by minor league baseball, the American Hockey League, the USL, the EHL, and other organizations. The minor leagues are part of the sports landscape in the United States and Canada, as talent developers for the majors and as affordable, family-friendly sports shows for families large and small.

Expert opinions are divided on how these leagues will survive and how long it will take to recover.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred estimated a 40% loss in revenue if baseball is played without fans. Irwin Kishner, co-chair of the sports law firm Herrick Feinstein, calculated that the impact would be twice as great for the minor leagues.

As things stand, Green is not expecting minor league baseball this year. The ECHL and AHL have already canceled the rest of their ice hockey campaigns.

Plans for 2020-21 include the ominous possibility of playing in partially or completely empty venues.

“There are a million questions that require answers,” said Nathan Paetsch, a minor league hockey player. “What will the next season be like? What is the probability of starting it? What kind of season will it be? Will there be fans or not? Will it last the same as the others?”

Andrew Zimbalist, a professor of economics at Smith College, agreed with Green that the type of owner each team has will determine whether it will survive.

He highlighted the second failed attempt to create the XFL football league as a story that should serve as a warning.

“I think some of the younger leagues out there are really fragile,” said Zimbalist. “I suspect that we are going to see many organizations and some leagues that are going bankrupt.”

There were already 40 minor league baseball teams that were about to lose their major league affiliation, prior to the pandemic, due to a restructuring plan.

Beyond those teams, Rodney Paul, a professor of sports analysis at Syracuse University, is concerned about the status of others as the crisis continues. He commented that there could be a redistribution of teams across multiple sports in the United States and Canada.

And maybe, the leagues will shrink.

“It may be the same number of teams, but in different cities, based on the way things have changed over time,” said Paul. “Some of those areas that can’t afford that level of equipment, because of their population or income change in the area, could experience a move. But I guess the longer this lasts, the fewer teams we will have in total in the minor leagues.”

This worries Larry Landon, CEO of the Association of Professional Ice Hockey Players. Jobs will be lost to the shrinking teams, and players like Cameron Gaunce could be in trouble paying the bills.

“I think it would be naive not to worry about this,” said Gaunce. “I will make sure to plan well in advance and have a contingency plan, whether it’s getting something to supplement my income or playing in any continuing league.”

Elsewhere, professional leagues would continue to function. This would provide other opportunities for non-elite baseball, soccer, or hockey players.

