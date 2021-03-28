Pandemic “hit hard” the Mexican stand up: Carlos Ballarta – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Carlos Ballarta, the comedian who doesn’t seem right at all, has one more thing to add to his hate list: the pandemic.

“You’re bastard, the number of comedians What do they get up to do? stand up“, warns the standupero in an interview with The Sun of Mexico. “We were finally on our way to something, but the pandemic arrived, it hit us and many of us started doing podcasts; I couldn’t say precisely what state stand up comedy is in the country.”

With his straight hair reminiscent of a llama and dark glasses that always hide his true face, Ballarta has ceased to be the boy who suffered bullying to become one of the most popular stand up comedy exponents in the country. He likes to make fun of himself and everything around him, with routines that often border on political incorrectness. However, like everyone else, the pandemic has not been very funny.

Although it is a relatively new business, before the coronavirus, the stand-up industry registered unusual growth. Ballarta filled forums with hundreds of people and his colleagues such as Franco Escamilla or Sofía Niño de Rivera closed deals with Netflix and offered shows for thousands of viewers at the National Auditorium or the Blackberry Auditorium.

However, with the entertainment sector completely shut down due to lockdown, stand-ins saw their box office earnings cut, the main income for most of them.

After months of having postponed his show due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ballarta will offer a function today, Thursday, March 18 at 9:00 p.m. at the Interlomas Park Theater.

“It’s a show that I had planned to do for a long time, but it was postponed indefinitely for the reasons we already know. I hope it can be done this time, unless everything goes to hell, but I don’t think so,” he says. the comedian with that pessimistic humor that characterizes him.

“There will be things that I have done before, like the show of God is dead, but there will also be new things”, abounds.

Despite the unstable economic times that the stand up comedy market is going through, Carlos Ballarta celebrates that his audience is more open and progressive, since, he says, today he makes jokes that he could not have said when he began his career.

“Today different types of topics are usually dealt with and not the more common ones than when you started out, like jokes about why I don’t like my partner and all those things. People today are more open to listening to comedy. In general, there has been a change of perception in society about this type of entertainment. The cool thing about Mexico City and the metropolitan area is that there are many people who are progressives and no longer bother with issues such as abortion or criticism of religion, “he says. the standupero.