Informal work is the most vulnerable sector in the region; employs 140 million people. In Mexico the informality rate exceeds 50 percent.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) reported that the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic that began to spread in Latin America has so far claimed 14 million jobs in the region and highlighted that the informal sector is the most vulnerable.

According to the report presented by the organization, which shows the global and regional impacts of this health emergency, the most affected sectors in Latin America are those of commerce and services, particularly those engaged in hospitality, restaurants, manufacturing and retail.

ILO estimates underscore that in Latin America the pandemic has resulted in the loss of at least 5.7 percent of working hours. “We are facing a massive destruction of jobs,” said ILO Director General Vinicius Pinheiro.

At least half of the region’s workers will be affected by this crisis, since it is the percentage of the labor force that works in the previously described productive sectors.

To get out of the critical situation facing the region, Pinheiro highlighted in the statement released by the ILO regional headquarters, the need to adopt job preservation measures, promote business activity and protect the income of the Latin American population.

According to data shared by the BBC news network, in Latin America and the Caribbean, informal work is one of the region’s main vulnerabilities in critical situations such as the spread of the pandemic, since 140 million people work in this sector.

The countries where a large number of workers work in the informal sector and are most at risk are Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru, where the informality rate exceeds 50 percent.

Latin America has reported more than 37,700 cases of coronavirus and about 1,500 fatalities. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the number may grow considerably in approximately three or six weeks. (Ntx)