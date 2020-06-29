JOHANNESBURG (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic has plunged millions of people into famine, the UN World Food Program denounced on Monday, requesting almost 5 billion dollars to help feed the growing number of poor people.

The consequences of the pandemic are being felt most strongly in Latin America, where the number of people requiring food assistance has almost tripled, and while urban communities in low- and middle-income countries are driven into destitution due to the loss of jobs and the collapse of remittances.

« The front line in the battle against coronavirus is shifting from the rich world to the poor world, » said David Beasley, WFP Executive Director. « Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos. »

He added that without access to enough food, the world could see « an increase in social unrest and protests, an increase in migration, the deepening of the conflict and widespread malnutrition among populations that were previously immune to hunger. »

Given this, the United Nations program is carrying out the largest humanitarian response in its history, with the aim of helping 138 million people, compared to a previous record of 97 million in 2019. The agency says that funds are needed. Sustained to support their work in 83 countries, to provide food to the most vulnerable and to support governments working to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Famine could reach up to 270 million people this year 2020, an increase of 82% before the pandemic broke out, WFP warned.

“This unprecedented crisis requires an unprecedented response. If we do not respond quickly and effectively to this viral threat, the result will be measured in outrageous loss of life, and efforts to reverse the wave of hunger will be lost, ”Beasley warned.