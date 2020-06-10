Children have started working because of declining income at home during the new coronavirus pandemic or school closings, and a lack of school meals.

The World Vision organization warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing an “increase” in child labor worldwide, given the vulnerability that many families have been left with due to the crisis. The organization calls for international efforts to stop this increase, due to the World Day against Child Labor that is commemorated next Friday, June 12.

“We are seeing this trend in other parts of the world, such as in Africa and Latin America. The consequences are extremely serious as children are robbed of their future. Many of them will not go back to school and will miss out on a better life. Instead of attending schools, these children enslave themselves as agricultural workers, in garbage dumps., where they look for recyclable materials, or in factories and quarries ”, stated the executive director of World Vision Spain, Javier Ruiz.

According to a World Vision survey of families in six Asian countries, among the families interviewed, eight percent (830) stated that the measures against Covid-19 have forced them to send their children to work, and four percent (415) declared that now they beg their children to get aheadand. Among the reasons they alleged, the decrease in income due to the coronavirus crisis or the closure of schools, which has led to the elimination of school meals, stands out.

According to the NGO, in Latin America more than 10 million boys and girls work. World Vision fears that in contexts where informal employment prevails, boys and girls linked to street sales increase, and even those forced into slavery schemes like begging.

“In previous years, we have made progress that has reduced child labor. But the social and economic deterioration that this crisis anticipates will stimulate many families to remove their children from school in the face of inability to pay for their studies and provide food. On the other hand, many sectors will look to children and adolescents for cheap labor to reduce their operating costs, ”warned the regional leader of World Vision Latin America and the Caribbean, Joao Diniz.

