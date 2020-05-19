(Bloomberg) – Rapper Travis Scott took the stage on an asteroid during a concert witnessed last month by British YouTube cameraman Jon Hutchinson. The special effects were vivid, the set was constantly changing, the setting was intimate.

“One of the best events so far,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Absolutely unreal.”

If you’re thinking that a concert in the midst of pandemic-induced global confinement is reckless, you’re right. This concert, however, was virtually hosted by the Fortnite mega-video game.

A resounding success since its launch in 2017, Fortnite’s popularity has exploded again as people flock to video games amid the tedium and isolation of the covid-19 quarantines. The concerts are just one example of how Fortnite creator Tim Sweeney has redefined gaming as an immersive social experience. His efforts have diversified the income of his Cary, North Carolina-based developer Epic Games, increasing his net worth to $ 9.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The company has held talks to raise a new round of financing, priced above its last valuation of $ 15 billion, Bloomberg reported last month.

Sweeney is just one of the few video game titans to benefit from a moment of rebirth brought on by confinements. Players have not only had more time to spend on their hobby, but fans of traditional sports have increasingly turned to their virtual equivalent to quench their thirst for competition.

“With people sheltered around the world, gaming is one of the few options available,” says Carter Rogers, an analyst at research firm SuperData.

Digital distribution

And that begins to be reflected in sales. US consumer spending on video games jumped to a record $ 10.9 billion in the first quarter, up 9% from the previous year, research firm NPD Group said in a report released Friday.

Anticipation for the release of Cyberpunk 2077, a futuristic RPG starring Keanu Reeves, has fueled the fortunes of co-founders of Polish game developer CD Projekt. The stock has risen about 75% since mid-March, giving high school friends Marcin Iwinski and Michal Kicinski a net worth of $ 1.1 billion and $ 970 million, respectively. The company only distributes games digitally, which has proven to be an advantage over some rivals.

Pony Ma, co-founder and CEO of China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd., is one of the biggest winners in the wealth index this year, up by $ 4.4 billion. The company’s online game sales soared 31% in the first quarter, even as the Chinese economy contracted at a record pace. Tencent, the world’s largest game publisher, has more than 100 titles, including League of Legends and Honor of Kings. He also owns a stake in Sweeney’s Epic.

Kim Jung-Ju, the Korean founder of Tokyo-listed gaming company Nexon Co., has seen his fortune jump nearly 40% this year to $ 6.9 billion. Nexon pioneered the “freemium” business model, where players get free access to games but pay for virtual extras. That strategy was also successfully adopted by Fortnite.

Free games have helped attract newcomers. In normal times, player volume is a key factor in boosting game revenue. SuperData estimates that Fortnite generated $ 1.8 billion last year from players who bought their virtual currency to spend on things like costumes and dances.

Arrogance, humility

With the recession deepening, it is unclear whether new players will make up for decreased spending in the game.

For Sweeney, any drop in Fortnite shopping will likely be overshadowed by the broader success of the Epic empire, which is consolidating around its vision of the game as a unifying, community activity. That mission has been bolstered by the success of HouseParty, a group video chat app Epic acquired, whose popularity has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

It’s also changing the industry through the Epic Games Store, an online marketplace in which Sweeney began competing with the dominant vendor, Steam. Epic has earned the favor of developers for charging less than half of Steam’s commission for titles published through its site and enticing players with regular free downloads. Last week, the offer of free copies of Grand Theft Auto V was so popular that the website collapsed.

Sweeney has excelled at understanding the social importance of gaming, according to Joost van Dreunen, a video game business investor and professor at New York University.

The spirit of the company “is an interesting mix of arrogance and humility,” he said. “It’s what you would expect from Sweeney. He started this company from his parents’ basement, the man has never had a reasonable job. He only thinks: “We will eat the world without problems.” To dream this big you have to have the guts ”.

