April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. a11

Concerned about the increase caused by the coronavirus to the already developed sedentary lifestyle in the country, Ovidio Zurita, president of the National College of Physical Educators, raised in an interview actions that should be taken, especially in the conjuncture of public policies between the secretariats of Education and Health to ensure that physical culture is finally considered an essential activity at all levels.

Zurita, at the head of the organization of educators who were contacted by the SEP to introduce videos of active breaks in the Aprende en Casa program, commented that these times in television classes were cut from 20 to five minutes, which is now insufficient , and also considered that tutorials from individuals and some institutions, which have multiplied on social networks to exercise in confinement, are pain relievers due to the lack of physical education that the entire population should have.

The coronavirus, like everyone else, caught them out of place, Zurita said.

He highlighted that when the pause for the pandemic began, progress had been made in the legislative factor, when last year achieved that physical education was integrated into the General Law of Physical Culture and Sport, and currently the College continues to work closely with the SEP, although with differences.

He explained that although we collaborated with 200 active break tutorials that came out with this situation, we found much reluctance from the group teachers who taught the classes. First, because they don’t like movement, and two, because they are obese, or because they are healthy sedentary, so to speak. We meet this resistance, but it is the responsibility of the SEP, we as a College do not have the authority or the power to be behind the teachers.

He mentioned that a video of the diver Rommel Pacheco was included in the distance classes, which in his opinion, due to the intensity developed by the high-performance athlete, was far from meeting a basic need of elementary school children, for movement and coordination.

But hey, let’s wait now for the return to the new educational scheme, said Zurita in reference to the program for which he will continue working. However, he mentioned that, in principle, physical education did not appear on the program’s strip that was taught on television, and was included through an agreement. We will insist, because we still do not have a strategy to promote physical culture.