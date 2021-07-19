Pandemic effect: the impressive drop in awards in Cincinnati

The Covid-19 pandemic left economies red-hot and forced more than one to rethink how money was being handled until before March 2020. Indeed, tennis tournaments are not exempt from such financial imbalances and it is That is why the organizers found it necessary to radically lower the prizes in order to be able to sustain themselves in the short term. So much so that Cincinnati Masters 1000, which will be attended by the public in the stands this season, will give half the money to the champion of the contest if the 6 million dollars that he awarded in 2019 are taken into account against the 3 million in 2021. In addition, those that The income will suffer the most will be those players who have the possibility of advancing from the third round onwards.

