Ecuadorian artists have joined their voice in “We will rise”, a song to accompany society in the difficult moments that the country is going through due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus, which has left more than 2,500 dead and over 31,000 infected.

“We will rise” is a phrase transformed into a song that has been composed by the Ecuadorian singer-songwriter Marqués, sources from the creators told Efe this Saturday.

They pointed out that the composition aims to be a “song of hope, born in recognition of the deep pain that thousands of Ecuadorians have gone through.”

And they were “convinced that this song will become a symbol that will raise the spirit, the conviction and the characteristic value of our people, at the decisive moment that Ecuador is experiencing,” according to a statement.

They consider music to be an important tool that facilitates the balance between the mind and the emotions.

Sebastián Jácome, in charge of the song’s production, joined Ecuadorian artists Marqués, Paulina Tamayo, Daniel Betancourth and AU-D in the song.

In addition, Gerardo Mejía, Brito, Maykel, Gianpiero, Do Blanco, Daniel Páez, Nikki Mackliff, Los Intrépidos, Cami Rosero and Juan Fernando Velasco, current Minister of Culture and Heritage, and also a singer.

For Marqués, “We will rise” is a song that calls for the rebirth of hope “of a people who always keep the faith.”

“It was written in a moment of physical impotence but based on the full desire to promote the fight against adversities that want to erase our smile,” he says.

AU-D hopes that the song will become a hymn of self-improvement and hope, while Sebastián Jácome notes that “rarely in life do you have the opportunity to work on a song that you know will touch the heart of those who listen to it.”

“We will rise up feeling the cough, of those who fell without saying goodbye / Of those who the earth has quenched their voice, and we will build a better place / In the name of what has been learned now, that we are stronger when there is union / Than what we it sank us “, reads the chorus of the Ecuadorian song created in times of coronavirus.

Since March 16, the population of Ecuador has been in home isolation.

However, the government authorities have applied a “traffic light” system for the gradual and coordinated lifting of restrictions on human mobility, vehicles and the gradual return to work activities.

The decision on the change of colors in the traffic light system (red, yellow, green) is made by the authorities of each locality.

Daule, in the Guayas province, and Palora, in the Morona Santiago province, were the first cantons (localities) to change from “red” to “yellow” in the epidemiological traffic light system.

According to the president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, another fifty have announced their intention to change to “yellow”, an initiative that must still be communicated to the National Committee for Emergency Operations.

