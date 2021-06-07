Pandemic did not prevent the vote; They arrive with their INE credential … and their mask

MEXICO CITY. In an unprecedented vote, the citizens of the capital came to vote under strict measures to prevent contagion of covid-19, with face masks and the application of antibacterial gel as the main elements.

In almost all the boxes observed, an attempt was made to comply with the basic hygiene measures to prevent infections, but the high influx that was observed during various moments of the day exceeded the logistics designed by the electoral authorities.

One of the seats with a high influx was 3960 where the head of government voted, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Voters considered that the hygiene measures were applied reasonably well.

They distribute antibacterial gel, everyone brings a mask, a mask, they did not touch my INE, they only saw it and in the end they gave me more gel, ”said Fernanda del Olmo, from the Pedregal neighborhood of Santo Domingo. There has been no one who did not arrive with their own mask and if one of them arrived without a mask, we would have a mask to give them ”, said Avelino Guardado, second scrutineer of box 0495.

However, there were places where the contrast between those who take care of SARS-CoV-2 and those who challenge it was striking.

For example, the streets in downtown Azcapotzalco forgot about the virus. It was an electoral Sunday for many, of recreation for others. The restaurants did not appear to comply with the measures or were entrusted with the virtual change to the green traffic light; They completely ignored the fact that less than 15% of the population has been vaccinated and their tables were not very far away, consequently, they ate in mueganitos format, they had ice cream on the esplanades and many places looked somewhat overcrowded.

The people who attended to vote followed the rules of wearing face masks and disinfecting their hands before and after marking the ballots, and officials made sure to comply with the guidelines issued by the health authorities.

The traffic light has changed, but the pandemic continues. An ad seemed to have given the population many freedoms. Fortunately, there was a little more civil culture in the polls: at noon, the 54th high school had a low influx of voters, a lot of order, many colors of masks and distance from each other. A block away, the same, no one presumed to have their double dose or felt invincible to attend without protection. Y the officials thanked him.

Polanco was a ghostly colony in the afternoon. In the representation of the state of Guerrero, located on Arquímedes street, a couple of workers from the polling place went out to drink soda and take a break. Attendance was very low at that time. It did give time to fraternize with the booth guards, take a cigarette and wait. The morning was more eventful for them.

Not to mention for the Romera School, a few blocks up, a private school with the resources to promote security for voters: they placed a disinfection arch, one more filter so as not to think of the worst. And, fortunately, it worked. According to Emilio Guerra Romera, these elections received more attendance and interest than others.

There are two hours left and we have already had more than 300 ballots, when in past elections we did not even reach 50%. We were very low, ”he shared. A Border Collie puppy prowled the place and greeted the electorate. The guards, in the same way, applauded the enthusiasm of the neighbors. It was lunchtime and the chilaquiles had arrived for the National Action Party viewer.

Of course, they reported that the start in this box was fatal with respect to the healthy distance. Fortunately, after the chaotic opening, everything improved. Nothing to regret, the alleged shots fired in the area were not heard until 4:00 p.m. when the site was abandoned.

In Lomas de Sotelo it was an example of civil and sanitary culture, despite being a little crowded place, inside the unit there was a custom, without having someone to remind them, of keeping the respective meter and a half distance. The three bank policemen who guarded the box had the opportunity to talk about the recent Cruz Azul championship while eating some peanuts.

THEY BEGIN TO IGNORE MEASURES

The Benito Juárez, inside the Presidente Alemán Urban Center, placed the signs one meter away, asking the neighbors to stay one meter from each other. It was important to follow it, because, according to what was discussed by several neighbors, colleagues from the so-called Multi died from covid-19 and precautions were redoubled: only two people are allowed in the elevators and no one can use them without a mask. But on soccer fields, prevention no longer exists, dares, fronton and basketball are played without the least protection.

One block away, chaos reigned in the special box in front of the 20 de Noviembre Hospital, behind, on Martín Mendalde Street, in the United Kingdom of Great Britain primary school, two officials looked with bewilderment at the kilometer-long line to be able to cast the vote .

On the corner, a little crowded grill hamburger joint was doing its August with people who had been in training for more than eight hours. A fan, pushing the smoke almost in the direction of the impatient, was his vile but positive strategy. His place was full until 7:00 p.m. when the chaos ended with the peaceful intervention of the police.

Throughout election day, the voting process was impacted by the pandemic.

Sanitary measures such as gel application, sanctioning of boxes, healthy distance protocol and mandatory use of face masks marked delays in the opening of boxes at different points, among them, in the Roma neighborhood.

At the Captain Emilio Carranza Primary School located in Orizaba number 90, box 4525 was opened at 8:29 am, due to the sanitation of the place and establish access to the property of two people per shift.

The first to enter was 86-year-old María del Carmen Balderas, who throughout her life has not stopped voting.

I came to vote because it is a civil duty, ”the white-haired woman answered firmly.

In the Durango 67A booth, long lines were also observed due to the entry protocol, where in addition to applying gel, they sanitized the spaces after people cast their vote.

SUFFRAGES BETWEEN NEW CAR SMELL

The electoral journey In the capital of the country it had several nuances, one of them was the adaptation of polling stations, such as the one installed in an automotive agency in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

Adhering to contagion prevention measures covid-19, officials from box 51 80 located at Av Presidente Masaryk 128 in the Polanco neighborhood, where there was little influx of voters.

Vehicle units of the Hyundai brand guarded the screens in which voters chose their candidates.

The process was slow, therefore, following the recommendations of the health authorities, outside the agency social distancing was maintained and they were entering two by two. Upon access, an official placed alcohol gel on them and verified that everyone was wearing their mask correctly.

Photos: David Solís

-From the Editorial Office

* In the following link you will find the latest news