This time for many people is the worst season to get a new car, even to make car payments.

Faced with this problem, automakers are looking to provide some help. Some automakers have already stepped in to offer customers some relief, either by deferring monthly payments, covering those payments in the event of job loss, or offering generous financial arrangements.

It seems like a lie, but this can be a good time to buy cars without having to leave your house, buy online and receive your car at the door of your house.

These are some of the manufacturers that offer very good promotions.

Volkswagen

VW is offering up to 180 days of payment deferrals and 0 percent APR financing for up to six years on all 2019 and 2020 models.

New customers need to pass the level of credit that the manufacturer requires.

Ford

The team Ford Credit It will allow buyers and tenants of Ford and Lincoln models to defer their first payment up to 90 days, and is also establishing a hotline to work with existing customers who lose their jobs in the options available to them, including modifying their payment schedules. .

General Motors

GM will work with clients on a case-by-case basis for payment deferrals and collection of surcharges. GM brands are offering up to seven years of 0 percent APR financing on select vehicles.

Toyota

Toyota would provide payment relief options to customers. Owners can contact the brand through Toyota Financial and Lexus Financial to discuss their options.

Hyundai

Hyundai offers to defer payments on selected new vehicles for 90 days.

Hyundai will cover up to six months of payments in the event of job loss due to Covid-19 for new homeowners who buy or lease between March 14 and April 30, 2020

