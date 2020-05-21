May 20, 2020 | 8:53 pm

The new coronavirus pandemic exposes the profound disparities in the world and could delay human development for the first time since 1990, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is generating a human development crisis,” the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said in a report.

Other impacts, such as the 2007-2009 financial crisis or the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-2016 were major bumps, but did not prevent overall development progress in the year-over-year comparison, UNDP chief Achim Steiner said.

COVID-19 – with its triple impact on health, education and income – could change this trend.

In addition to the deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which have exceeded 320,000, the crisis could indirectly mean that another 6,000 children die each day from preventable causes in the next six months, UNDP said.

In addition to the deep recessions that affect most economies, the fall in the UNDP human development index would be equivalent to erasing the progress made in the last six years.

The decline affects rich and poor countries, but is expected to be much deeper in developing nations that have less capacity to cope with the social and economic repercussions of the pandemic.

“If we do not add equity to the set of policy tools, many will be left even further behind,” said Pedro Conceição, director of the UNDP office that produces his Human Development Report.

UNDP estimated that 86% of children in primary education are effectively outside the school system in underdeveloped countries, because they lack the tools for online learning, compared to only 20% in nations. richer.