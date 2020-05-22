The World Bank predicts greater poverty due to covid-19 0:26

. – The global coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown could plunge 60 million people into “extreme poverty,” David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group, warned in a press release on Tuesday.

The World Bank defines “extreme poverty” as living on less than $ 1.90 per person per day.

In a press release, the international financial organization said it had established emergency response operations in 100 countries to respond to the impact of the pandemic.

“To return to growth, our goal must be rapid and flexible responses to address the health emergency, provide cash and other support that can be scaled up to protect the poor, maintain the private sector, and strengthen economic resilience,” said in the statement.

Threat in Africa

The threat is particularly serious in Africa, said Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Solomon Dersso, president of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“This health crisis, along with the debt burden of the continent and its already fragile economies, threaten to further drain reserves, paralyze nascent job creation schemes and annihilate the gains made in social development and efforts to industrialize, ”they said in a statement.

“This could lead millions more people to need and poverty, with catastrophic consequences for the human rights of the most vulnerable, including the poor, women and children.”

They called for increased access to covid-19 vaccines, therapies and diagnoses, and called on creditors in African countries to freeze or alleviate the debts of those countries.

Coronavirus spread

The pandemic has reached 54 African states and infected nearly 88,172 people across the continent as of Tuesday, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The death toll from coronavirus on the continent is 2,834, OHCHR said.

