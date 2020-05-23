The coronavirus pandemic accelerated across Latin America on Friday, with an increase in new infections and deaths, as contagion curves began to flatten out across much of Europe, Asia and the United States, where reopening is already underway.

The region’s two largest nations, Mexico and Brazil, reported record numbers of new infections and daily deaths this week, fueling criticism of their presidents, who have slowly applied measures to suspend activities in an attempt to limit economic damage.

Brazil has reported more than 20,000 deaths and 300,000 confirmed cases, making it the third most affected country in the world by official figures. Experts, however, consider both numbers to be below actual figures due to the widespread lack of COVID-19 screening tests.

The virus “does not forgive. Do not choose the race or if you are rich or poor, black or white. It’s a cruel disease, ”said Bruno Almeida de Mello, a 24-year-old Uber driver, during his grandmother’s funeral in Rio de Janeiro. She passed away at 66 years old.

Infections were on the rise and intensive care units were also flooded in Peru, Chile and Ecuador, countries that previously received praise for the imposition of company closings and premature and vigorous quarantines.

Many experts said the rising death toll in Latin America showed the limits of government actions in a region where millions of people work in informal jobs and many police forces are weak or corrupt and cannot impose restrictions.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador minimized for weeks the threat posed by the virus while continuing to travel around the country after the first confirmed case in Mexico. He let his health advisers manage the crisis, but continued to insist that Mexico was different, that his strong family ties and his work ethic would help him.

Mexico had more than 6,000 deaths confirmed by COVID-19 on Wednesday. The country has recently reported more than 400 deaths a day, despite new infections not yet peaking. Many deaths classified as “atypical pneumonia” are suspected to have been from COVID-19, but were not included in the official count. The actual number may be several times greater.

Armando Sepúlveda, manager of the Mausoleos de San Cristóbal cemetery, in the huge suburb of Ecatepec, northeast of Mexico City, said burials and cremations have doubled in recent weeks.

Sepúlveda said Thursday that the crematoria are saturated because the ovens do not have that capacity. He said that many families are desperate scouring the city for funeral services because hospitals cannot hold the dead for long.

The Mexican government, however, is now focusing on reviving the economy.

Mining, construction, and auto parts manufacturing for the North American market were able to resume operations this week, but analysts are forecasting a massive economic contraction in an economy that had already entered a technical recession before the pandemic.

Many governments, even those where the rate of contagion is still increasing, say they must shift their focus to save jobs that are disappearing as fast as the disease spreads. In the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world, unemployment is increasing.

The Federal Reserve chairman estimates that up to 1 in 4 Americans could become unemployed, while analysts in China estimate that about a third of the urban workforce is unemployed.

European nations have also suffered heavy job losses, but strong social welfare programs in countries like Germany and France are subsidizing the wages of millions of employees.

Private sector analysts believe that up to 30% of China’s urban workforce, about 130 million people, lost their jobs at least temporarily. Up to 25 million jobs could permanently disappear this year, they added.

“It appears that employers have stopped hiring,” said Zhang Jijun, a migrant worker who arrived in Beijing from the western province of Shanxi. “The jobs available are not good and nobody wants them.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is advancing in countries poorly equipped to handle the pandemic, something many scientists fear will sow the embers of a second global wave of infections.

India experienced its largest increase in a single day since the pandemic began, with Pakistan and Russia registering the highest number of deaths daily. Most of India’s new cases are in Bihar, where thousands returned to their homes after losing their jobs in the cities. For more than a month, some walked hundreds of kilometers amid crowds.

