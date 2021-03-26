Pandemic concerns hit European stocks

By Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh

Mar 25 (Reuters) – European stocks fell on Thursday as fears over extensions of coronavirus restrictions in the euro zone led to a flight from energy and financial stocks to companies deemed safer during heightened economic uncertainty.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index lost 0.3%, weighed down by a decline in oil and gas stocks due to lower oil and bank paper prices due to lower bond yields.

* The benchmark index retreated from 13-month highs last week as a new wave of coronavirus infections and increased lockdowns in the region overshadowed a surprisingly strong recovery in business activity in March.

* The London Stock Index underperformed its regional peers, as the European Union reflects on the possibility of blocking shipments to countries with higher inoculation rates, such as Great Britain, or that do not share the doses they produce .

* “The decision to limit the flow (of vaccines) could seriously hamper the UK reopening schedule,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

* “With the UK clearly far ahead of the EU nations in the vaccination campaign, there is a real risk that politicians like Angela Merkel will push for action as her popularity wanes.”

* Wall Street was hit by tech stocks after investors ignored better-than-expected jobless claims data as they awaited US President Joe Biden’s first formal White House press conference.

* The rebalancing of the portfolio at the end of the quarter by institutional investors also put downward pressure on equities, according to analysts.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)